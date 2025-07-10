Dallas Children's Theater Unveils New Directing Fellowship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas Children's Theater is launching a new Directing Fellowship at Dallas Children's Theater, an initiative for identifying and cultivating promising early career directors. The Directing Fellowship is conceived and led by new Artistic Director Emily Ernst, and the 25/26 Fellowship is underwritten by longtime DCT supporter and DFW arts advocate Tara Lewis.

The program will be piloted in the 2025-2026 season with an assistant for director Alli Betsill on DCT's co-commission and Holiday Rolling World Premiere, The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! The assistant director will receive a competitive stipend, professional mentorship, and an opportunity to connect with the team of producers who conceived the new work.

The next phase of the Directing Fellowship program will begin in the 26/27 season with the first Cohort of three directing fellows being selected by application, interview, and writing sample. All members of the 26-27 Cohort will assist on one mainstage production, direct a staged reading, observe rehearsals, and meet regularly with the Artistic Director and with one another. Fellows will also be able to interact with DCT's internal Production Team and gain access to the state-of-the-art technology and innovation that allows them to bring the director's vision to life. The directing fellows will also serve on the season selection committee.

“It became apparent to me that there is a real need for practical support and education for actors and creatives who want to move into directing but who are intimidated by or unsure of what that entails.” said Ernst. “This fellowship allows us to grow and retain talent in Dallas, positioning us as a destination for the performing arts.”

The Directing Fellowship furthers DCT's commitment to identifying and fostering emerging talent, providing professional development opportunities, and investing in the next generation of artists in Dallas, and in the field of Theater for Young Audiences.

Applicants can send a résumé and cover letter about their interest in directing, the field of Theatre for Young Audiences, and the work of Mo Willems to emily.ernst@dct.org.

