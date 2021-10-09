Dallas Chamber Symphony Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Dallas Chamber Symphony has announced its 2021-22 season lineup. The season kicks off on Tuesday, October 19 with Schumann 4 at Moody Performance Hall.

Learn more about the full season, and purchase tickets at https://www.dcsymphony.org/concert-tickets/season-schedule/.

Check out the full season below!

Schumann 4

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 7:30 Pm

Moody Performance Hall

The DCS opens its season with Robert Schumann's joyful Symphony No. 4 in D Minor. Concertmaster Kazuhiro Takagi and cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi join forces to perform Johannes Brahms' beautiful Double Concerto in A Minor. The program opens with Felix Mendelssohn's colorful and rousing Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Four Seasons

Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 7:30 Pm

Moody Performance Hall

Two Renaissance-inspired works open this program - Samuel Barber's famous Adagio for Strings, and Ralph Vaughan Williams' gorgeous and ethereal Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. After intermission, concertmaster Kazuhiro Takagi and the orchestra will dazzle on Antonio Vivaldi's Le quattro stagioni, "The Four Seasons".

The Chamber Symphonies

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:30 Pm

Moody Performance Hall

The stark and hauntingly beautiful Chamber Symphonies of Dmitri Shostakovich, Op. 110a and Op. 118a, brilliantly arranged by Rudolf Barshai anchor this program, which will be recorded at Moody Performance Hall for a commercial album release. Exhibiting the composer's well-known Stalin-era aesthetic, these autobiographical works are gripping, dramatic and completely unforgettable. In addition to this public concert, full season subscribers will gain access to a private reception and private recording session to be held after the concert, on April 27, 2022.

Brahms 2

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:30 Pm

Moody Performance Hall

Sergei Prokofiev's youthful and effervescent Symphony No. 1 in D Major, the "Classical" opens this program. DCS principal violist and professor of viola at TCU, Misha Galaganov, will then join the orchestra in performance of a rarely-heard original orchestra version of Ernest Bloch's lyrical Suite hébraïque. After intermission, the orchestra will perform Johannes Brahms' magnificent and pastoral Symphony No. 2 in D Major.

