DSM Undergoes Major Rebrand & Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series

Dallas Summer Musicals today announced a new operating name change to Broadway Dallas as well as its 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series, in partnership with Broadway Across America (BAA).

While the organization's name is changing, its commitment to bringing the best Broadway productions to Dallas is not. As the premier presenter of touring Broadway in the region, Broadway Dallas will continue to deliver the hottest, most award-winning, edge-of-your seat exciting shows to its diverse, multi-generational audiences on a year-round basis (not just in the summer). The name change and a series of new sub-brands also reflect the core of Broadway Dallas' mission to grow its already expansive education programs and community partnerships which allow the organization to share the "Spirit of Broadway" with members of the community who might not otherwise have access to these world-class productions.

"We changed our name from Dallas Summer Musicals to Broadway Dallas to accurately capture who we are and what we do. It encompasses not only the magnificent work that we put on our stage, but also our other exciting events and community engagement and education programs through which we share 'the spirit of Broadway' with as many members of our community as possible," said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

"We could not be more excited about our 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series," continued Novice. "With new blockbusters, classics, and crowd favorites, it's a stunning season that offers many opportunities to make new memories with your friends and family."

The Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in September with the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. The series continues with Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY; the electrifying new global phenomenon SIX; one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; the first North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical; TOOTSIE, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, based on the Oscar-nominated film; and the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin. In addition, the international Irish dance phenomenon RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW will be offered as a season option.

SIX and TOOTSIE will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

AUTORENEWALS FOR SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES WILL BE PROCESSED ON Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Existing subscribers can log in to their account and renew their seats now.

All subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023-2024 season and beyond risk free. A valid email address and credit card are required. If you decide you do not want to renew for any reason, you will not be charged.

New patrons are encouraged to sign up for the official waiting list at https://bit.ly/3tqi4IG and will be notified once new subscriptions become available. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans plus ticket exchange privileges.

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members receive exclusive perks tailored to enhance their experience at every performance while their tax-deductible gift supports the non-profit Broadway Dallas and its community and education programs.

Broadway Dallas strives to impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education. Broadway Dallas offers year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages and provides a wide array of arts-driven, equitable programs, such as ConnecTix, Community Spotlight, 212° Connect, and Broadway Dallas' annual High School Musical Theatre Awards, all of which have been uniquely created to help us share the spirit of Broadway and will continue in the 2022-2023 season.