Cry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This February
Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people. Over the past nine years, Cry Havoc has been celebrated for putting young artists in the lead as creators and actors of bold art that disrupts expectations and shakes up old, entrenched conversations.
An endling (noun) is defined as "an individual living thing that is the last survivor of its species or subspecies and whose death consequently means the extinction of that species or subspecies." It is a fitting symbol for this show originally developed during the early days of the pandemic. Originally presented as an audio-play during the COVID shutdown, the script is being updated and adapted for in-person performances at DCT.
ENDLINGS explores topics including climate change, social justice, grief, art, and much more with frank, youthful honesty. First-person interviews with individuals who are living on the front lines of climate change are juxtaposed with conversations among the teens of Cry Havoc to create a mind-shifting, thought-provoking, must-see theater piece that serves as a powerful conduit for community dialogue around issues that matter to all of us. Post-show conversations with the teen actors - who talk about their experience with this subject matter - will follow every performance.
"We have always been impressed with Cry Havoc's commitment to teens and storytelling from their perspective," says Nancy Schaeffer, DCT artistic director. "We're thrilled to be able to work with them to make this bold, thoughtful, and honest final presentation possible."
"I am immensely proud of the work we have gifted to the community over the last nine years," says Mara Richards Bim, director and founder of Cry Havoc. "We have exceeded all hopes and expectations, have opened minds and hearts in Dallas and beyond, and have raised the bar nationally for what youth theater can look like. As we know, to everything, there is a season. It has been a very meaningful season," says Bim.
Bim concludes, "Whether you've followed us for years or are just joining us for our final production, we thank you for being a part of our journey."
Tickets are $20 per person and are now on sale at dct.org/plays.
Cry Havoc Theater Company's
ENDLINGS
Written & Directed by Mara Richards Bim
Developed with the teens of Cry Havoc
February 12 - February 19, 2023
Recommended for ages 12 and up
Cast:
Beatrice Bond - Student, Mary Annaise Heglar
Campbell Smith - Student, Meade Krosby
Ella Edmondson - Student, Katherine Wilkinson, Jennifer Atkinson
Jack Freedman - Student, Ben Sandifer, Mark Mandica
Landry Poore - Student, Rania Batrice
Phoenix Clasby - Student, Bill Holston, Renee Lertzman
Tai Walker - Student, Amelia Marchand
Wynter Suber - Student, Dr. Dan Wildcat
Production Team:
Director - Mara Richards Bim
Choreographer - Emily Bernet
Scenic/Video Designer - Natalie Rose Mabry
Lighting Designer - Vinchenzo Locascio
Props Designer - Sally Fiorello
Sound Designer- Marco Salinas
Costume Designer - Raven Lanuza-Brown
Stage Manager - Alaina Galasso
Acting Coach - Lisa Cotie
Movement Director - Emily Ernst
Production Manager - Janel Villatoro
Technical Director - Josh Smith
Staff Carpenter - Marily Gonzalez
Master Electrician - Vinchenzo Locascio
Resident Master Electrician - Troy Carrico
Sound Engineer - Brian Christensen
*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.
Performance Dates and Times:
February 12 - February 19, 2023
February 12, 2023 1:30PM
February 17, 2023 7:30PM
February 18, 2023 1:30PM
February 18, 2023 7:30PM
February 19, 2023 1:30PM
$20 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org
Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesday, February 14 and 16 at 10:30AM. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips.