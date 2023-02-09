Cry Havoc Theater Company's Final Performance ENDLINGS Happening In Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater This February

Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people. Over the past nine years, Cry Havoc has been celebrated for putting young artists in the lead as creators and actors of bold art that disrupts expectations and shakes up old, entrenched conversations.

An endling (noun) is defined as "an individual living thing that is the last survivor of its species or subspecies and whose death consequently means the extinction of that species or subspecies." It is a fitting symbol for this show originally developed during the early days of the pandemic. Originally presented as an audio-play during the COVID shutdown, the script is being updated and adapted for in-person performances at DCT.

ENDLINGS explores topics including climate change, social justice, grief, art, and much more with frank, youthful honesty. First-person interviews with individuals who are living on the front lines of climate change are juxtaposed with conversations among the teens of Cry Havoc to create a mind-shifting, thought-provoking, must-see theater piece that serves as a powerful conduit for community dialogue around issues that matter to all of us. Post-show conversations with the teen actors - who talk about their experience with this subject matter - will follow every performance.

"We have always been impressed with Cry Havoc's commitment to teens and storytelling from their perspective," says Nancy Schaeffer, DCT artistic director. "We're thrilled to be able to work with them to make this bold, thoughtful, and honest final presentation possible."

"I am immensely proud of the work we have gifted to the community over the last nine years," says Mara Richards Bim, director and founder of Cry Havoc. "We have exceeded all hopes and expectations, have opened minds and hearts in Dallas and beyond, and have raised the bar nationally for what youth theater can look like. As we know, to everything, there is a season. It has been a very meaningful season," says Bim.

Bim concludes, "Whether you've followed us for years or are just joining us for our final production, we thank you for being a part of our journey."

Tickets are $20 per person and are now on sale at dct.org/plays.

Cry Havoc Theater Company's

ENDLINGS

Written & Directed by Mara Richards Bim

Developed with the teens of Cry Havoc

February 12 - February 19, 2023

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Cast:

Beatrice Bond - Student, Mary Annaise Heglar

Campbell Smith - Student, Meade Krosby

Ella Edmondson - Student, Katherine Wilkinson, Jennifer Atkinson

Jack Freedman - Student, Ben Sandifer, Mark Mandica

Landry Poore - Student, Rania Batrice

Phoenix Clasby - Student, Bill Holston, Renee Lertzman

Tai Walker - Student, Amelia Marchand

Wynter Suber - Student, Dr. Dan Wildcat

Production Team:

Director - Mara Richards Bim

Choreographer - Emily Bernet

Scenic/Video Designer - Natalie Rose Mabry

Lighting Designer - Vinchenzo Locascio

Props Designer - Sally Fiorello

Sound Designer- Marco Salinas

Costume Designer - Raven Lanuza-Brown

Stage Manager - Alaina Galasso

Acting Coach - Lisa Cotie

Movement Director - Emily Ernst

Production Manager - Janel Villatoro

Technical Director - Josh Smith

Staff Carpenter - Marily Gonzalez

Master Electrician - Vinchenzo Locascio

Resident Master Electrician - Troy Carrico

Sound Engineer - Brian Christensen

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

Performance Dates and Times:

February 12 - February 19, 2023

February 12, 2023 1:30PM

February 17, 2023 7:30PM

February 18, 2023 1:30PM

February 18, 2023 7:30PM

February 19, 2023 1:30PM

$20 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesday, February 14 and 16 at 10:30AM. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips.