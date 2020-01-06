Circle Theatre Kicks Off 2020 Season with Richard Bean's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS!

In Richard Bean's hilarious comedy we find ourselves in Brighton, England. 1963. Francis Henshall is in the employ of TWO men: gangster, Roscoe Crabbe and Stanley Stubbers-mortal enemies of one another. However, it turns out that "Roscoe" is already deceased and Roscoe's twin sister, Rachel, has been posing as him. Fighting a mounting sense of confusion and distractions, Francis frantically tries to keep Roscoe and Stubbers apart so they cannot find out he's secretly been working for both of them. How long can he keep this charade up? Be sure to catch this splendidly silly comedy making its way to the Circle stage on January 30th.

Circle's Production is directed by Joel Ferrell. The cast features Circle's Artistic Director Matthew Gray*, as Francis Henshall, Jenna Anderson as Rachel, John-Michael Marrs* as Stanley, John Davis as Charlie, Lee George as Lloyd, Parker Gray* as Alan/Alfie, Nicole Renee Johnson as Pauline, Lauren LeBlanc* as Dolly, and Ben Phillips as Harry Dangle/Gareth.



Circle Theatre's production team members include Mike Baughman (Assistant Director), Liz Stevens (Stage Manager), Bob Lavallee (Scenic Design), Aaron Johansen (Lighting Design), Brian McDonald (Sound Design), Kaitlin Hatton (Prop Design), Murell Horton (Costume Design), Barbara Proska (Costume Assistant), Emily Gray* (Dialect Coach).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association



Visit circletheatre.com/oneman for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You