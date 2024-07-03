Cast and Creatives Set for MARY POPPINS at WaterTower Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WaterTower Theatre has revealed the cast and creative details for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s MARY POPPINS, a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers & the Walt Disney Film. WaterTower’s production is directed by John DeLos Santos, music directed by Cody Dry, and choreography by John DeLos Santos & Vasthy Mompoint. This is the final production of WaterTower’s 28th Season at the Addison Theatre Centre.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

A delight for both grown-ups and children- we can all learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." The original 2007 production, written by Downtown Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, proved a huge success on Broadway, winning a Tony and two Drama Desk Awards. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft with flying effects by Braun Productions.

MARY POPPINS live on stage is not to be missed and fun for all ages! The musical is based on the similarly titled Mary Poppins children's books by P. L. Travers and the 1964 Disney film, and is a fusion of various elements from the two, including songs from the film. Featuring the beloved songs from the original movie by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (The Sherman Brothers), with additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, and a book by Julian Fellowes. It will play on the Terry Martin Main Stage from July 17-28, 2024 at the Addison Theatre Centre, and will include a sensory friendly morning matinee on Tuesday July, 23rd at 10:00am.

The production stars Jocelyn Hansen as Mary Poppins & Jon J. Peterson as Bert. Mr. and Mrs. Banks are played by Tim Brawner & Olivia Cartwright. The youth roles of Jane & Michael Banks are double cast: Jessie Prince & Alyssa Sabo will both star as Jane Banks, and Bella Brown & Noah Brown will share the role of Michael Banks. (Jessie & Bella will perform at the Thursday 7:30pm, Saturday 2:00pm and Saturday 7:30pm shows. Alyssa & Noah will perform at all Wednesday 7:30pm, Friday 7:30pm, and Sunday 2:00pm shows). Linda Leonard joins the cast as Mrs. Brill and the beloved Bird Lady performing “Feed The Birds”, Stan Graner will play Admiral Boom and the Chairman, and Kelly Schaaf plays the formidable Miss Andrews. The show includes an ensemble of skilled singers, dancers, and actors including Alli Betsill, Andrew Cave, Andrew Nicolas, Aren Davis, Devin Johnson, DonnaMarie Knight, Mary Kim, Max Morgan, Michael Leadbetter, Nolan Spinks, and Sara Massoudi who portray multiple other characters this fantastic world. WTT also welcomes a talented group of young professional actors to the ensemble of the show including, Addie Wiley, Charlotte Williamson, Joshua Brown, Layla Chiou, Megan Arroyo, & Tessa Velarde. The cast is joined by 2 ensemble swings: Annie Vaughan & Carson J. Clay.

The live orchestra will be conducted by Cody Dry, featuring 11 professional musicians, Chris Van Leeuwen, Christy Springer, Claire Miller, Jimmy Emory, Katie Evans, Mark Alewine, Marty Kobuck, Micah Thompson, Nate Collins, Sal Bollinger, and Will Hughes.

The design team includes Bob Lavallee as Set Designer, Christina Vargas as Costume Designer, Michael B. Moore as Wig Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Mark Howard as Sound Designer. The creative and production team also includes Associate Choreographer Bria J. Tyner, Equity Production Stage Manager Christopher L. Treviño, and Equity Associate Stage Manager Hillary Collazo Abbott.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Appropriate for all ages.

