Cast Announced for GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Presented by Tumbleweed Productions

Tumbleweed Productions has announced the cast of Rajiv Joseph's "Gruesome Playground Injuries", coming August 26 - 2 at the CASP work studio F.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Gruesome Playground Injuries will be directed by Tumbleweed's Artistic Director Blanca Del Loco as a part of Tumbleweed's 2022/2023 Mainstage Theatrical Season.

The production crew features local theater professionals Krys Applegate (Technical Director/Lighting Design/Scenic Painter),Miracle Shepherd (Stage Manager), Liberty DeLeon ( Assistant Director), and Danielle Demetria East (Properties Master).

Tickets are on sale now! Audiences will have the option of a $15 general admission ticket and a $10 student ticket with a valid student ID. The show will be presented in

Take a look behind the scenes and meet the cast that will bring Rajiv Joseph's characters to life.

BLANCA DEL LOCO

BLANCA DEL LOCO (Kayleen) A native of Shreveport,LA, she was involved in the huge arts community such as the Shreveport Opera, Shreveport Little Theatre, Stage Center, Louisiana Film Prize, and many more. In 2019, she relocated to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University where she trained in Theatre and Vocal Performance. Known for her warm mix and gorgeous classical soprano voice, Blanca's versatility is felt in every performance. Some recent credits includes SAINT APHRODIS/ CONGREGATION MEMBER in "Hunchback" (Wallace Theatre), the LADY IN RED in the regional premiere of "For Colored Girls,"(ELAH) MIMI in "Guys and Dolls,"(Boxcar theatricals) DONKEY in "Shrek,"(Stage Center) "West Side Story,"(Shreveport Opera) "St Matthew Passion,"( Shreveport Opera) and CARMEN in "Carmen Jones" Blanca also enjoys a very healthy concert career and has performed in Long Beach,. CA, New York City, Marfa, TX, and Paris, France. Aside from performing, Blanca is also a Musical Theatre Historian, an independent recording artist, and activist for diversity in Musical Theatre. She is a member of the Ring of Keys organization located in NYC.

STEVEN LYNCH

STEVEN LYNCH (Doug) recieved the opportunity to act in several Shakespeare plays in high school, and he was hooked on Shakespeare and hooked on acting! CATS Playhouse theater provided his next opportunity to act in one of the Bard's plays in their 2018 production of Hamlet. Steven grew to love theatre in Lubbock and has enjoyed participating in numerous productions in the past two years. He is honored to have the privilege to work on this production with this cast and crew!

Tumbleweed Productions is super excited to be partnering with Sam Gaitan and Mary Burt to present this show in their lovely space at CASP. This venue was chosen to truly engulf the audience in the world of the show.

Sponsorship opportunities are available!