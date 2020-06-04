Casa Mañana Announces New Online Academy; Classes Start June 8







Casa Mañana introduces new Online Academy to its education program, connecting industry professionals directly with aspiring theatre students. Students can take classes from Broadway veterans in subjects like vocal techniques, building your audition book, choreography, acting for film or how to best use social media. Private voice lessons are also available. Classes available for ages 3 - 19.

Broadway Instructors include: Jacqueline Piro Donovan (Les Misèrables), Michael Berry (Next to Normal, Les Misèrables), Sarah Litzsinger (Oliver!, Les Misèrables), Burke Moses (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Guys & Dolls, Kiss Me Kate), Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten, Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Joe Cassidy (Catch Me If You Can, Waitress, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Grady Bowman (The Cher Show, South Pacific, Honeymoon in Vegas), Sarah Jenkins (CATS), Peter Donovan (IATSE Local One) and Andrew Briedis (@annoyingactorfriend).

The Online Academy is in conjunction with Casa Mañana Studios. Additional instructors include Hannah Argüelles, director of education, James Chandler and Meghan Webb.

Full class listing and registration information can be found here: http://www.casamanana.org/education/online-academy/.

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You