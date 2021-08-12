Caroline McNeel & Melissa Smrekar Join Dallas Summer Musicals as Major Gift Officers

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced Caroline McNeel as its new Major Gift Officer for Individual Giving and Melissa Smrekar as its new Major Gift Officer for Institutional Giving.

McNeel and Smrekar are both experienced fundraising professionals who made an impact in our community through their development roles in the performing arts here in Dallas.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Caroline and Melissa to our Development team," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "Their diverse experience and inspirational commitment to fundraising for the arts make each of them exceptional assets for our organization's increasing momentum to serve our North Texas communities with the spirit of Broadway."

McNeel comes to DSM from The Dallas Opera, where she served as Planned Giving and Major Gifts Officer. Her previous positions include Board Engagement Manager at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and senior sales and production roles at WSB-TV Atlanta and NBC's Saturday Night Live. McNeel holds a B.A. in Art History from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Smrekar has spent the past four years as Manager of Corporate Relations at Dallas Theater Center where she built relationships with more than 50 corporations and collaborated closely with the 70 trustees that sit on DTC's Board of Directors to grow the institutional support for the Theater. Her previous positions include Development Manager for Tri Delta, an international women's organization, and Director of Communications for Christ Church Plano. Smrekar holds a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina.

About Dallas Summer Musicals:

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theater with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, DSM relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theater, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

DSM gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.