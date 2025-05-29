CRY IT OUT Comes to ONSTAGE in Bedford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cry It Out written by Molly Smith Metzler and expertly directed by Libby Hawkins comes to ONSTAGE in Bedford June 6th-22nd. This comedy presents the real story of motherhood and the struggles all new moms face.

Director Hawkins says, “I fell in love with its honesty, its humor, and its heart. This play isn’t shy. It dives into the messy, complicated realities of new parenthood and it embraces them. And in doing so, it offers the audience something beautiful: a deeply human story of connection, identity, and survival in a time of overwhelming change.”

Cry It Out is not just about female friendship—it’s about the many ways parenthood reshapes us. Each character in the play confronts the “shoulds” placed on parents, especially mothers: to be selfless, to be successful, to be joyful, to be everything, all at once. We get a peek into four very different parents doing their best to meet these “shoulds” while also figuring out what’s right for them. Not everyone gets everything they want, but that’s what makes this play special - there are no easy answers here, only lived experiences, rendered with compassion and complexity.

Cry It Out will open Friday, June 6th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, June 22nd at 2:30 pm.

