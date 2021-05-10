COME FROM AWAY, HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and More Announced for 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass Season

Broadway shows are returning to Fort Worth as Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. The six-show series features many of the titles that were previously scheduled prior to COVID-19, as well as a newly added hit show direct from Broadway. Current 2020-2021 Broadway at the Bass season ticket holders have until June 21 to renew and keep their seats. New season tickets go on sale July 15. Patrons can sign up for the new season ticket waitlist now by visiting www.basshall.com/waitlist.

The season kicks off in October with COME FROM AWAY, the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Just in time for the holiday season, CATS returns to the Bass Hall stage in an all-new production.

Winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Making its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in January 2022, The Washington Post calls DEAR EVAN HANSEN "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history."

The season continues into summer 2022 with a trio of standouts - a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS, featuring a book by Tina Fey.

HAMILTON, rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, is a season add-on. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. Tickets are not on sale at this time. There will be a separate exchange and on-sale window to be announced at a later date. Patrons that purchase new 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season tickets will have pre-sale access to secure tickets to HAMILTON. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

Performing Arts Fort Worth also announced today that the highly anticipated return of Disney's THE LION KING will be part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass season. 2021-2022 season ticket holders that renew their seats for the 2022-2023 season will have priority access to THE LION KING.

"Today marks an important milestone as we look ahead and prepare for an exciting 2021-2022 season," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "We're thrilled to be able to bring back many of the shows that had been scheduled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as add a new show into the mix. We can't wait to welcome audiences back to Bass Hall this fall, and our top priority is providing a safe environment to enjoy live theater together again. We will continue to follow CDC and industry health and safety guidelines as we refine our reopening plans with leaders in science, technology, and medicine. Our goal is to be able to present full-capacity performances by the time our Broadway season starts in October."

Performing Arts Fort Worth is currently in conversations with other local arts organizations to plan reduced capacity, socially distanced performances in Bass Hall this summer in preparation for the new season starting this fall. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place when Bass Hall reopens, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

Broadway at the Bass six-show season ticket packages start at $231. A four-installment payment plan is also available to both renewing and new season ticket holders. Season tickets can be renewed through June 21, and new season tickets can be purchased beginning July 15, online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4450. The Performing Arts Fort Worth box office continues to work remotely. Renewing or joining the waitlist online is the quickest and easiest way to secure season tickets.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season are not available for purchase at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

The 2021-2022 BROADWAY AT THE BASS SEASON

COME FROM AWAY - October 19-24, 2021

CATS - November 16-21, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - January 4-9, 2022

HAMILTON - January 18-February 6, 2022 (season add-on)

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! - June 21-26, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - July 12-17, 2022

MEAN GIRLS - July 26-31, 2022

Disney's THE LION KING (returning in the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass season)

For additional show information, please visit www.basshall.com.

