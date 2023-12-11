BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Grand Prairie Arts Council & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Austin Dean Ashford - SOLO FEST - Lubbock Community Theatre 23%

Catherine DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 12%

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions 12%

The Texas Tenors - DEEP IN THE HEART OF CHRISTMAS - The Palace Arts Center 12%

Anna Hogan - GODS AND KINGS - Storefront Productions 10%

Jeremy 'Dontray' Davis - LONESOME BLUES - Circle Theatre 10%

Jess Jennings - BLACK HISTORY MONTH CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 7%

La Ti Do - DIVINE FEMME - La Ti Do DFW 6%

L Bryce Welborn - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 5%

Rose Ivie - PROUD OUT LOUD CABARET - The Space in Cleburne 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - RENT - Wallace Theater 14%

Camille Russo - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 11%

Abby Wolff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Savannah Richeda - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Hayden Beaty - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Rachel Ure/Edward Fundburke - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Leslie Navarro - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Joel Ferrell - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Kianna Dugan - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Ann Nieman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Lily Hogge/Makayla Burris - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Camille Russo - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Stephen Newton - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Leyva - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Kelly McCain - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Victoria Bratcher - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Whitney Morris - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Matt John West - PIPPIN - North Texas Performing Arts: Repertory 2%

Kelsey Milbourn - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Leah Flores - EVITA - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Alex Davison - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 1%

Austin Eyer - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Christina Kudlicki - DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

Hayden Beaty - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hope Cox & Effie Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 13%

Lauren Reynolds - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Cassandra Trautman - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 6%

Jillian Johnstone - RENT - Wallace Theter 6%

Faith Hilsinger - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Nita Cadenhead - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 4%

Lisa Rodenbaugh - EVITA - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - NTPA Repertory Theatre 3%

Spencer Bovaird & Emma Brett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Jenny Bishop - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Erika Durham - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Ari Fulton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 3%

Sarah Mosher - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Dayna Dutton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Debra Carter, michelle Levall and Amanda Durbin - SPAMALOT - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Erika Durham - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Aaron Patrick DeClerk - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Benjamin McElroy - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Tina Barrus - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Megan A. Liles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Michael Serrechia - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 2%

Samantha Alarcon - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Megan A Liles - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Dayna Dutton - SPAMALOT - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Sarah Mosher - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 1%



Best Dance Production

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 33%

WTDR TALE OF CYNDI - Lubbock Community Theatre 30%

THE MUSIC MAN - Garland Summer Musicals 14%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 10%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 7%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Avant Dance 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mallory Roelke - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%

Jill Johnstone - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

Heather May - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Tron Sutton - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Renee Norris - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Reid Horton - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 3%

Leslie Navarro & Spencer Bovaird - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Kevin Velasquez - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Shyama Nithiananda - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theater Three Dallas 3%

Wambui Richardson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Jubilee 3%

Mike Mazur - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Garret Storms - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Gabriel Barre - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Tron Sutton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Natalie Burkhart - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Brian Stevenson - AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 2%

Eddy Herring - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Christie Vela - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Bruce Coleman - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Mainstage ILC 2%

Major Attaway - FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

Ryan Matthieu Smith - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Kayla Rushing - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Stephanie Riggs - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 2%

Lizz Bashore - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Alli Franken - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anna Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 13%

Heather May - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 10%

Trevin McLaughlin - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Illana Stein - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

Michael Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Jamie Gomez - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 3%

Steven Morris - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Meg Slater - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Chris Berthelot - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Lydia MacKay - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Ashley Puckett Gonzales - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

D. Wambui Richardson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Lindsey Hertel - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Michael McMillan - ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

Michael Childs - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Akin Babatunde - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Danielle Georgiou - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 2%

Harry Parker - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Jenna Burnett - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

Marla Maresca - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Evan Michael Woods - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 1%

Tabitha Ibarra - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 10%

RENT - Wallace Theater 8%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 2%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theater Three Dallas 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 1%

GYPSY - Theater Arlington 1%

NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%

DISASTER! - Runway Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kyle Harris & Brevan Crawford - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

Zac Goin - RENT - Wallace Theater 10%

Alex Voland - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Josh Hervey - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Aaron Johansen - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

Max Fetter & Jude Scott - PARADE - North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits 4%

Zac Goin - BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Patrick Thompson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 4%

Stephen Jakubik - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Holli Price - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Cory Dolter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Landry Strickland - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Holli Price - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Courtney Amaro - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Wes Taylor - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Aaron Johansen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Katie Irwin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 2%

Luke Atkinson - MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 2%

Josh Hensley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Branson White - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Kenneth Hall - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Hank Baldree - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 1%

Whitney Shearon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co Granbury, TX 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Devon Harper & Ian Mead Moore - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 15%

Josh Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 14%

Vonda K Bowling - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 10%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Christina Major-Davis - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Jordan Sanders - WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Vonda K Bowling - GYPSY - Theatre Arlington 4%

Billy Veer - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 3%

Ashley Grether - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Larry Yurman - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Jared Duncan - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

Kieohna Allen - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Gary Adler - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 2%

Christina Major Davis - BRIGADOON - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Mark Mullino - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 2%

Billy Veer - EVITA - NTPA Repertory 2%

Cody Dry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Noel Clark - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Company 2%

Jason Solis - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Kristal Seid - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Cole Casey - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Cody Dry - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

Scott Ekert - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Garland Summer Musicals 1%

Cody Dry - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Circle Theatre 1%

Tommy Kennedy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 12%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 5%

OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 4%

LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 3%

AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

FLY BY NIGHT - Theatre Arlington 2%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Three 2%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Co. 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 2%

CRUEL INTENTIONS - Stage West/Uptown Players 2%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

MISS SAIGON - Casa Mañana 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

ALL ABOUT CHRISTMAS EVE - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

LAREDO - Wallace Theatet 11%

GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 10%

DEATH THE MUSICAL III: ESCAPE ROOM - Pocket Sandwich Theatre 9%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 9%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 8%

BLACK BOOK - Lubbock Community Theatre 8%

MISS MOLLY - Amphibian Stage 7%

JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD - The Joyful Noise Christian Theater 6%

THE CHILDREN OF THE QUEEN'S WRIT - Texas Women's University 5%

BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 5%

DR. MONTAGUE'S CARNIVAL OF THE BIZARRE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 4%

ISLAND TRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

CIRCE: THE SONG OF BENEDITO - Prism Movement Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Robert Escamillia - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 9%

Zach Judah - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Dylan Avant - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Camryn Spurlyn - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Daniel Dunning - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 4%

Benton Cockerell - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 4%

Presley Duyck - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 3%

Noah Aguilar - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Mark Haley - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE - THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Cheyenne Grace - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Hannah Ward - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Granbury Theatre Company Perf Arts Studio 2%

Lauren Reynolds - BONNIE & CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Bill Combs - OLIVER - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Riley Hilsinger - LITTLE WOMEN - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Alison Whitehurst - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Cara Serber - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Austin Hines - HEATHERS - NTPA Repertory 2%

Nick McGeoy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Tiffany Solano - INTO THE WOODS - Dallas Theater Center 2%

Jack Swearingen - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theatre Company 1%

Jordan Tomenga - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Beckett Sands - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Texas Music Theater Company 1%

Audrey Randall - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Co 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dalton Plant - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 8%

Mor Cohen - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West Theatre 6%

Kelton Wehrman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Daniel Ballard - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Lizzy Hook - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Catherine D. DuBord - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 4%

Micah Gonzales - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Nazworth - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

David Cox - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

David coffee - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 3%

Charli Henn - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 3%

Shea McMillan - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

T.A. Taylor - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

C David Morrow - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Justin T. Jones - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE ~ RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Sydney Hewitt - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

Megan A. Liles - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Natalie King - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Lauren LeBlanc - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

Brian Gonzales - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Cynthia Beene - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Davayun Chase - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 1%

Katie Macune - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Garland Civic Theatre 1%

Kathy Lemons - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Tom Pinney - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 12%

BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 11%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 6%

HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Plaza Theatre Company 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 3%

TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 2%

KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 2%

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Stage West 2%

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Circle Theatre 2%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Plaza Theatre Co. 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Plague Mask Players 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Baker - SHE KILLS MONSTER - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

Matt Betz - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 9%

Daniel Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 9%

Hayden Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Jo Alamares - GREASE THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory Theatre 5%

Jeffrey Schmidt - LIZZIE THE ROCK MUSICAL - Theatre Three 4%

Wendy Searcy-Woode - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 4%

Clare DeVries - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

Bob Lavalee - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 4%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Matt Betz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Cory Garrett - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 3%

Bob Lavallee - CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE MUSICAL - Stage West 2%

Track Curtis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Matt Betz - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

August Edwards - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Jay Lewis - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Holcomb - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Bryan Stevenson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Carol M. Rice - LOBBY HERO - Rover Dramawerks 2%

August Edwards - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Holcomb - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Eric Luckie - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Jeffrey Schmidt - BUTTERFLY'S EVIL SPELL - Theatre Three 1%

Kae Styron - MANIC MONOLOGUES - WaterTower Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Brazil - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%

Cameron Martin - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 11%

Jordan Wood - RENT - Wallace Theater 8%

Thomas Bartke - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 8%

Brian McDonald - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 6%

Kenzie Uptergrove - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 6%

Thomas Bartke - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Jorge Guerra - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 4%

Becca and Jason Johnson-Spinos - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 3%

John Flores - THE LAST FLAPPER - Belle Sauvage 3%

Jason Rice - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Mark Howard - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

G. Aaron Siler - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Burkhart - THE WEDDING SINGER - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Ryan Brazil - A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Adi Hedge - TALLGRASS GOTHIC - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 2%

Sam Rushen - GOIN' HOLLYWOOD - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Brian Crowell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 1%

Noah Heller - KING LEAR - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Emilee Biles - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 1%

G. Aaron Siler - BIG FISH - Plaza Theatre Company 1%

Lindsey Hertel - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Co 1%

Amy Jackson - TO DIE FOR - Runway Theatre 1%

Terry Martin - THE SEAGULL - The Classics Theatre Project 1%

Natalie Burkhart - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Upright Theatre Co. 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brayden Ross-Istok - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 7%

Jet Terry - RENT - Wallace Theater 5%

Annie Burge - RENT - Wallace Theater 4%

Alice Bryant - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Amrynn Wood - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Courtney Smith - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 2%

Rebecca Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Ian Klotzman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Biggs - RENT - Wallace Theater 2%

Noah Aguilar - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Eric Hilsinger - FREAKY FRIDAY - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Bonnie Grugle - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Repertory Theatre at North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - NEWSIES - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Christian R. Black - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jayden Banks - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Molly Minyard - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Andrew Nicolas - AVENUE Q - Theatre Arlington 2%

Micah Perkins - OLIVER! - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Lexi Rene - SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 1%

Natasha Braun - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Brenna Petersen - SCROOGE THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 1%

Aiden Spencer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Three 1%

Kira Trees - GYPSY - Mainstage ILC 1%

Bill Combs - WEST SIDE STORY - Artisan Center Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Helen Jennings - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 5%

Micah Perkins - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Camden Duyck - ON GOLDEN POND - Theatre Arlington 4%

Dylan Avant - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 4%

Alejandro Hernandez - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 3%

Noah Aguilar - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theater 3%

Sydney Aviles - TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: RECLAIMING YEEHAW - Pizza Chapel Theatre Company 3%

Andrew Nicolas - KODACHROME - Circle Theatre 3%

LeeAnne Gierisch - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 3%

Zak Reynolds - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - WaterTower Theatre 3%

Rachel Freeman - TINKER BELL - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Stacey Calvert - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Eddy Herring - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Alyssa Costa - THE CAKE - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Wendi Evetts - TIGERS BE STILL - Mainstage ILC 2%

Aaron Kozak - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Ryan Maffei - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Outcry Theatre 2%

Ayanna Arnold - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Mark Winter - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Beth Brown - NO ROOM PICTURE ON A BLANK WALL - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Michael Page - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Uptown Players 2%

Mary Hogan - THE BOOK OF WILL - Wallace Theter 2%

Blake McNamara - HANDLE WITH CARE - Stage West 2%

Davayun Chase - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Plaza Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL - Grand Prairie Arts Council 39%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Artisan Center Theater 19%

DONT LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Dallas Children's Theatre 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Our Productions Theatre Co. 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Company 7%

LES MISERABLES - Plaza Academy 7%

A LITTLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Coppell at the Coppell Arts Center 3%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Weatherford College Summer Stage 3%

