Broadway Revival Of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes To Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals presents the Dallas engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park from Aug. 7 to Aug. 18. The tour will launch October 17, 2018 in Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre.

Single tickets for Fiddler on the Roof are now on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org, with prices starting at $20 (subject to change). Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more get concierge service and may receive a special discount on their tickets. To book a group, please call (214) 426-4768 or email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is led by Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov in the lead role of Tevye. The cast also features Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Mel Weyn as Tzeitel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Natalie Powers as Chava, Danielle Allen as Sphintze, Emerson Glick as Bielke, Jesse Weil as Motel, Ryne Nardecchia as Perchick, Joshua Logan Alexander as Fyedka and Jeffrey Brooks as Constable. The ensemble includes Danny Arnold, Eric Berey, Nicholas Berke, Eloise DeLuca, Derek Ege, David Ferguson, Olivia Gjurich, Michael Hegarty, Allegra Herman, Carolyn Keller, Paul Morland, Kelly Gabrielle Murphy, Jacob Nahor, Jack O'Brien, Honza Pelichovsky, Leah Platt, Lynda Senisi, Nick Siccone, Brian Silver, and Britte Steele.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You