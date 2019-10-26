Brandon Potter To Star As Ebenezer Scrooge In Dallas Theater Center's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center presents the annual hit production of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Former Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Brandon Potter will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the classic tale that follows a magical journey of hope and redemption. A Christmas Carol begins on Nov. 22 with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 29. Press Night will be Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to A Christmas Carol are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 522-8499.

Potter was most recently onstage at Dallas Theater Center as Lyndon B. Johnson in The Great Society and All the Way. Joining Potter in the cast of A Christmas Carol are Brierley Resident Acting Company members Tiana Kaye Blair (In The Heights, Public Works Dallas' As You Like It, Penny Candy) as the Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit; Liz Mikel (Penny Candy, Twelfth Night, Sweat) as Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig; Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (In the Heights, Public Works Dallas' As You Like It, Twelfth Night) as Young Scrooge/Fred and Ace Anderson (Public Works Dallas' As You Like It, Penny Candy, Twelfth Night) as Jacob Marley/Old Joe. Alex Organ and Ana Hagedorn will be understudies. Additional cast members include Ian Ferguson (Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, A Christmas Carol 2017) as Bob Cratchit; Jo-Jo Stein (A Christmas Carol 2016) as Belle/Silly Sister; Amber Marie Flores as Lucy/Laundress; Gigi Cervantes as Miss Fezziwig and KJ Gray (Twelfth Night) as Fezzi Guest/Fred Guest. Southern Methodist University students include Neil Redfield (Frankenstein) as Topper/Undertaker's Man, Aaron Campbell (Frankenstein) as School Master/Fezzi Guest, Juan Valeriano as Peter Cratchit and Coda Boyce as Ghost of Christmas Present.

Members of the youth ensemble include Thomas Baughman and Patrick Bilbow as Tiny Tim, Tallulah Belle Buss and Carrington Black as Martha, McKenzy Dodson and Sabrina Daly as Fan/Ghost of Christmas Future, Benjamin Tanner and Josiah Gamino as Edward, Olivia Meredith and Juliana Gamino as Belinda/Hunger and Wyatt Hartz and Camden Duyck as Boy Scrooge/Turkey Boy/Poverty.

Once again, this production will take full advantage of the Wyly Theatre's flexible environment, placing the audience in the center of the magic with the action happening all around them. Director Joel Ferrell joins Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt (The Great Society, All The Way, Tempest) to bring the vibrant world of the play to life. Jen Caprio (The Great Society, The Trials of Sam Houston, All The Way) returns to DTC bringing her fresh interpretations of traditional Victorian costume designs. Also returning to DTC is Tony Award-winner Jeff Croiter (The Trials of Sam Houston, Colossal, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as lighting designer; Broken Chord (Hair, Electra, Deferred Action) as sound designer; original composition by Aaron Meicht; Valerie Gladstone (A Christmas Carol) as wig designer; Jeremy Allen Dumont (A Christmas Carol, The Fortress of Solitude) as choreographer and Vonda K. Bowling (Hairspray, Public Works Dallas' The Winter's Tale, Hair) as music director.

For the twelfth consecutive year, Dallas Theater Center is working alongside North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to help the hungry across North Texas. During performances of A Christmas Carol, Dallas Theater Center will provide a location in the Wyly lobby for patrons to donate canned goods to NTFB. Members of the cast will also collect monetary donations after every performance.

DTC's Stay Late will take place after each performance. Stay Late is a free, brief, post-show conversation with a member of the cast about the show. Patrons will engage with the artists, learn about the production and be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.





