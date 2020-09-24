Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baylor Theatre Announces 2020 Productions

Article Pixel

Each production is streamed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Baylor Theatre has announced its lineup for fall 2020 performances.

Each production is streamed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.baylor.edu/theatre/index.php?id=970394.

Sister Suffragettes (virtual)

Now Available on YouTube: WATCH HERE

The Last Match by Anna Ziegler (virtual)

September 25-27 at 7:30pm:

Tickets on sale September 14- CLICK HERE

The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson (virtual)

September 25-27 at 7:30pm

Tickets on sale September 14- CLICK HERE

[title of show]

October 15-18 at 7:30

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell

Tickets on sale October 5



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • AIRING TONIGHT: Lena Hall: Obsessed - The Music of Prince
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers - Airing Tonight!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek of Paulo Szot's Upcoming Birdland Concert!
  • Key Chorale Present Streaming Video From 2019 Collaboration