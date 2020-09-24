Baylor Theatre Announces 2020 Productions

Each production is streamed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Baylor Theatre has announced its lineup for fall 2020 performances.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.baylor.edu/theatre/index.php?id=970394.

Sister Suffragettes (virtual)

Now Available on YouTube: WATCH HERE

The Last Match by Anna Ziegler (virtual)

September 25-27 at 7:30pm:

Tickets on sale September 14- CLICK HERE

The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson (virtual)

September 25-27 at 7:30pm

Tickets on sale September 14- CLICK HERE

[title of show]

October 15-18 at 7:30

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell

Tickets on sale October 5

