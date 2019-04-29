BRIGHT STAR Comes To The Firehouse Theatre Next Month

The Firehouse Theatre is proud to present the regional premiere of Bright Star May 23 - June 9, 2019. Inspired by real events of the 1940s, Bright Star tells a tale of love and redemption told through a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score. Written by Texans Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star premiered on Broadway in 2016. Local favorite Lucy Shea will return to Dallas from Chicago to star as Alice Murphy in Bright Star. Tyler Jeffrey Adams directs.

"Bright Star shines its light on a strong woman faced with an overwhelming journey," says Adams of the Bright Star regional premiere. "It beautifully captures the heart of bluegrass roots in an epic journey, creatively told through a strong ensemble of actors and musicians. Bright Star is a feel-good musical that everyone should see."

Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 pm. Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-620-3747) or online at thefirehousetheatre.com. Special ticket pricing for groups and students are available.

The full cast list of Bright Star is: Lucy Shea as Alice Murphy, Jason Craig West as Billy Cane, Sonny Franks* as Daddy Cane, Alex Branton as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Neil Rogers as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Sara Shelby-Martin as Mama Murphy, Martin Guerra-West as Papa Murphy, Emily Emmett as Margo Crawford, Morgan Maxey as Lucy Grant, Gabriel Ethridge as Daryl Ames, Aaron Gallagher as Stanford Adams, and Aubrey Ferguson, Emily Grove, Kelly Holmes, Thi Le, Daniel Mooney, Darnell Robinson Jr, and Marcos Villegas in the ensemble.

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.





