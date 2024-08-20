BONNIE AND CLYDE Comes to the Uptown Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a riveting journey through the turbulent times of the Great Depression with the Grand Prairie Arts Council's production of "Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical." With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, this Tony-nominated show, directed by Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying score and compelling narrative. The production will run from September 13th to September 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

In the heart of Texas, during an era of economic hardship and societal unrest, Bonnie Parker (Brooke Matthews) and Clyde Barrow (Robert Mata) emerged from humble beginnings to become two of America's most infamous figures. This dynamic and intense musical retells their story, not as an adventure but as a cautionary tale-a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless ambition and dangerous choices.

Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater. Don't miss this chance to experience a powerful evening of theater that explores the darker sides of love and desperation.

Please Note: This production contains depictions of violence, intimacy, prop firearms, death, strong language, and mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke

