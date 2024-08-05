BEETLEJUICE Tickets On Sale Friday At Bass Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for BEETLEJUICE, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10am.

This musical about the ghost-with-the-most comes to Fort Worth just in time for Halloween, playing Bass Hall in a limited engagement October 29 – November 3 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The only official outlets for purchasing tickets to the Fort Worth engagement of BEETLEJUICE are online at www.basshall.com/beetlejuice or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (“Castle Rock”) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (“Robbie”); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office. Producers for BEETLEJUICE include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.

BEETLEJUICE opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continued to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.

BEETLEJUICE comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season kicks off this fall with the Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's groundbreaking musical comedy, COMPANY, in early October. Continuing the season is the musical story of everyone's favorite Scottish nanny, MRS. DOUBTFIRE; the story of one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS; the uproarious new play based on the ultimate whodunit game, CLUE; a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson, MJ; Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED.

This spectacular lineup features three Season Add-Ons: Fort Worth and holiday favorite, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL; the world's most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES; and the divine musical smash, SISTER ACT, produced and performed by Jubilee Theatre. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

