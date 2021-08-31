Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL

Artisan Center Theater has announced auditions for Scrooge! The Musical. Book, Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse | Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Directed by Michael Brown.

This timeless musical tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, who undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night.

AUDITION DATES: Monday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 5, 2021 beginning at 7:00pm

** Callbacks if needed will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 7:00pm - 10:00pm

· Audition form and more information at: https://www.artisanct.com/auditions-scrooge-the-musical

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053

· Rehearsals begin between October 8 and 11, 2021 and are generally Monday - Friday from 7:00pm - 10:00pm, and Saturdays from 9:00am - 2:00pm (Not everyone will be called to all rehearsals)

· Actor ages: 6 to adult

PRODUCTION DATES:

November 19 - December 21, 2021 performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm

AUDITIONS:

· Please prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability. Performers are asked to bring sheet music, CD or electronic device with their accompaniment. No singing a cappella please.

· Actors will be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Sides will be posted on the website.

· Possible dance audition required.

Please see website for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

This timeless musical follows the plot of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, in which the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghost of his former partner Jacob Marley and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

ROLES AVAILABLE: Specific ages listed for certain characters will be treated as a guide only and not necessarily adhered to. Show may be double cast.

Ebenezer Scrooge - a miserly old man - 60ish, Baritone (full range) F2-G4

Bob Cratchit - Scrooge's clerk - mid 30's, 2nd Tenor range A2-F4

Harry - Scrooge's nephew - mid 20's to 30's, Tenor/Baritone G2-F4

Kathy Cratchit - 12, Soprano

Tiny Tim - 6-10, Boy Soprano G3-Eb5

Bess

Wine Merchant

Mr. Carstairs

Hugo Hearty

Jocelyn Jollygood

Bissett, the butcher

Mrs. Dilber

Miss Dilber

Beggar Woman

Urchins

Punch and Judy Man

Tom Jenkins - 20's - 40's, Baritone/Tenor range A2-F4

Chestnut Seller

Jacob Marley - 60ish, Baritone (low) F#2-F4

Phantom Quartet

Phantom Flyers

Ghost of Christmas Past - mid 20's

School Teacher

Jen, Scrooge's young sister - 10ish

Ebby, Scrooge as a young boy - grade school

Fezziwig, Young Scrooge's employer - 40ish, Baritone (low) F2-D4

Ebenezer (Young Scrooge) - 20's, Baritone/Tenor G2-F4

Dick Wilkins, Young Scrooge's best friend

Mrs. Fezziwig, Mr. Fezziwig's wife - 40ish, Alto/Low Soprano E3-D5

Isabel Fezziwig, the young woman Scrooge loved - mid 20's, Soprano/Mezzo E3-G5

Ghost of Christmas Present - ageless, Baritone (low) Eb2-F4

Mrs. Cratchit - mid 30's

Peter Cratchit

Martha Cratchit

Belinda Cratchit

Helen, Harry's wife - mid 20's to 30's, Soprano E3-G5

Topper, Harry's friend and party guest

Mary, young woman Topper likes and party guest

Party Guests

Boy with Sled

Mr. Pringle, the toy shop owner

Mrs. Pringle, his assistant

Toy Dancers

Dancers, Tradespersons, Children, Barrel-rollers, Apprentice Boys, Bakery Girls, Winery Boys, etc.