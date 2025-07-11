American Pianist, Composer Danny Wright Releases 60's Themed New Album PIANO MOMENTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With great anticipation, Danny Wright's new album "Piano Moments-The 60's" has been released on all major music streaming services. Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Youtube music and more will be featuring Wright's 60th album.

Wrights beautiful and heartfelt arrangements from his latest album include Yesterday, Scarborough Fair/The Sound of Silence, Strangers in the Night, Both Sides Now, Make Someone Happy, If You Go Away, When I Look In Your Eyes (from Doctor Doolittle) I Think It's Going To Rain Today, What a Wonderful World / What The World Needs Now and My Way.

"I grew up listening to these songs playing on my parents' record player. Love songs of the 60's often delved into the more vulnerable aspects of love, longing and heartbreak. Artists weren't afraid to express pain and vulnerability, making the songs more relatable and impactful" says Wright. "When you listen to these arrangements on my new album you can feel and hear the raw emotional honesty in each one."

Danny Wright is known for his beautiful music, often described as thoughtful,relaxing and soothing. He specializes in three distinct styles: adult contemporary compositions, Broadway show tunes and movie themes as well as classical music.

His original compositions tend to be in the adult contemporary style and are often inspired by classical and Broadway composers. Many listeners find his music, particularly his original compositions, to be emotionally resonant and calming.

He has now released 60 albums and has sold millions of copies since his debut in 1986, and has been recognized by Billboard as a Top 10 artist in the new-age music genre. Wright also performs original compositions and arrangements of Broadway and film classics.

For CD purchase, please request at dwpiano63@icloud.com