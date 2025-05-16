A CHORUS LINE Begins At Theatre Arlington In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Arlington will present the musical classic, A Chorus Line. A Chorus Line will open Friday, June 6th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, June 22nd at 2 pm.

A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers. This inside look at auditioning for a musical became one of the longest running shows on Broadway and won multiple Tonys, the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and an Olivier Award.

Celebrate 50 years of A Chorus Line with this ‘singular sensation' of a show, running from June 6th- 22nd. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. For more information and to purchase tickets: TheatreArlington.org. Box Office: 817.275.7661

