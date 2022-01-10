40th North Texas Irish Festival Back In Fair Park March 4-6

The North Texas Irish Festival makes its triumphant return to Dallas's Fair Park March 4-6, bringing with it all the music, dance, culture and excitement that this well-loved, family-friendly event creates to celebrate the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture. In celebration of this 40 thfestival, the event's theme, "40 Shades of Green," recognizes the rich culture of Irish music and the organic growth of this Irish tradition in North Texas, made possible by 40 years of volunteers dedicated to keeping traditions alive to share with all. Tickets are on sale now for the festival at www.NTIF.org.

Tens of thousands of people will come from across Texas and other parts of the country to visit the North Texas Irish Festival, one of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S. This family-friendly event features live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, throughout Fair Park. Attendees will also enjoy horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheepherding demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research opportunities, shopping, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment, and free arts and crafts for the kids.

"We are elated to be back in person, sharing our love of Irish music and tradition with everyone," said Sheri Bush, president of the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the organization that produces the North Texas Irish Festival and provides music and dance scholarships to local students. "The heart of our festival is our volunteers who take this opportunity every year to create a truly Irish experience for everyone." Unique as the largest cultural celebration in DFW, the North Texas Irish Festival is produced annually by almost 1,000 volunteers, some of whom have volunteered for decades, often alongside generations of their families.

The indoor-outdoor festival takes place rain or shine. Masks are strongly recommended but not required when visiting indoor spaces, and all volunteers will be masked. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the festival.

Also returning this year is the North Texas Irish Festival Fun Run, a jaunt through the beautiful grounds of Fair Park on Saturday, March 5, at 8 a.m.This family-friendly fun run is perfect for runners or walkers of any age or ability, and also for dogs! All registered participants will receive a T-shirt, a "bottle opener" medal, one ticket to the North Texas Irish Festival, and two beers after the run if you are of legal drinking age. This non-timed 5K fun run will benefit Friends of Fair Park and the Southwest Celtic Music Association. More information and a link to registration is available here.

Music, dancing, whiskey tastings, fencing demonstrations, horse displays, Celtic storytelling, animal rescue groups, Shepherd's pie, Irish stew, dozens of activities for kids and child-friendly entertainment, and chef demonstrations are all found at this family-friendly festival.

Music

While the North Texas Irish Festival today is a full weekend of cultural delights, it has never forgotten its roots as a music festival. The Southwest Celtic Music Association is proud to welcome national headlining performers for this 40 thNorth Texas Irish Festival: Celtic Aire, Ed Miller, Piper Jones Band, Skerryvore, and Úlla. Featured regional performers at the festival will include: 5 Second Rule, BEHAN, Beyond The Pale, Don Gabbert, Emerald Accent, GoldRing, Jiggernaut, KinFolk, LessMore & Too Much Time, Plunk Murray, Reel Treble, Slugger's Rule, The Irish Rogues, The Selkie Girls, Threadneedle St, Tullamore, Wolf Loescher & Friends, and Vintage Wildflowers.

Dance

Watch the music come alive and get in step with the rhythmic magic of Irish step dancing as dancers' unbelievably quick toes create a show unlike any other. Clap along as dancers of all ages - many of whom compete and win at the world championship level - delight audiences. Irish step dancers perform on a dedicated dance stage and with performers throughout the festival.

Chef Stage

Hours, Admission and Location

Gates open on Friday evening, March 4, at 6 p.m. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5; and 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6.

Tickets for the North Texas Irish Festival are available online at www.ntif.org. Admission is FREE on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m.; $10 after. A one-day ticket is $25 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday at the gate, while a weekend pass is $40. Discount tickets are available at area Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores for $15 for a one-day ticket. Children 11 and under are FREE when accompanied by adult family member. Seniors over 65 or current military members (with valid military ID) receive $5 off all gate prices. Dogs are allowed in on a short leash with a $1 requested donation to animal rescue groups supported by the festival. Leprechauns (in full ceremonial dress and carrying pot of gold) are FREE.

Parking is available in and around Fair Park, or attendees can take the DART (take the Green Line!) to the front entrance of Fair Park and the North Texas Irish Festival. Detailed directions and parking tips are available at www.ntif.org. The public can call (214) 821-4173, or visit www.ntif.org for more information or to volunteer to work at the festival.