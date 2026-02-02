Vanguard University to Stage GUYS AND DOLLS at Lyceum Theater

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Vanguard University Theatre Department will present the beloved Broadway musical Guys and Dolls, running from February 19 through March 8 at the Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa. Music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, and directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson.

This show will be bursting with unforgettable music by a live band and is the perfect way to welcome the spring season. Audiences can expect dynamic performances and toe-tapping musical numbers brought to life in an intimate theatrical setting.

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. Ms. Snelson is most recognized for her performance of Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of Legally Blonde. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of Annie Get Your Gun (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in Sweet Charity (starring Christina Applegate). Nikki played "Cassie" in the National Tour of A Chorus Line and also performed in the Broadway National Tours of Beauty and the Beast, Showboat, Hello, Dolly, and Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick...Boom (Susan). Snelson originated the role of The Mad Hatter in Frank Wildhorn's Wonderland. Nikki played Velma in Chicago at Maine State Theater and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at The Napa Valley Opera House. Snelson was featured in the groundbreaking documentary Every Little Step as well in the major motion pictures, Reefer Madness and Across the Universe. On the small screen, Nikki has been seen on Desperate Housewives and All My Children. Nikki plays Janelle Kincaid in the upcoming web series Ms. Guidance. Snelson provides the voice and CGI for Rockstar Games' Midnight Club Los Angeles and Red Dead Redemption. She received her training in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory. Nikki grew up in the St Louis area and made her professional debut at the St Louis Muny. She has directed, choreographed, and taught in Argentina, Chile, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ireland, Scotland, Paris, London and many more. She is an artist in residence at Singapore's famed theater school, Lasalle College of the Arts. Nikki is the Artistic Director of Rochester Broadway Theater League's Summer Stars program. Her directing credits include: Ain't Misbehavin, World Goes Round, Gypsy, Wedding Singer, Pajama Game, Cabaret, Legally Blonde, and A Chorus Line. Nikki has choreographed for Elton John's Life Ball in Vienna., The Young and the Restless, The Miss America pageant and the upcoming The Funny Dance Show on E! Nikki recently created, wrote, choreographed, and directed the critically acclaimed A Not So Silent Night for Vanguard University. In 2020, Ms.

Snelson directed and choreographed Chicago in Singapore. Most recently, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Nikki wrote, directed, choreographed, and edited an original film entitled Ready, Set, GO, and directed/choreographed Mamma Mia! both at Vanguard. Nikki resides in Orange County, California with her husband and 3-year-old son. Nikki is the CEO of Musical Theatre Mayhem, a triple-threat workshop series featuring major Broadway stars.

Guys and Dolls synopsis:

Guys and Dolls is packed with unforgettable songs that will leave you toe-tapping and humming along! This oddball romantic comedy is considered by many to be the perfect musical. Follow two couples navigating the ups and downs of relationships in a lively, Depression era New York City. Will Nathan Detroit find a location for the secret craps game? Will Sky Masterson win the heart of mission worker Sarah Brown? Will Adelaide finally get a wedding after her fourteen-year engagement? This fun and high-energy production, filled with exciting choreography, is the perfect outing for family and friends. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Oliviers.

This production is suitable for ages 13 and up.

Cast includes Ron Gutterman, Kendrah Barnhart, Julia Flores, Matthew Barge, Michael Oliva-Hernandez, Jordan Fan, Jordan Silva, Shir Ben Zeev, Nathan Kibbe, Alex Edwards, Arabella Chrastina, Faith Horne, Hannah Udvarhelyi, Isaac Yescas, Collin Higgins, Troy Ozuna, Taylor Estrada, Nadia McGill, Hailey Collins, Rylee Schmidt, and Carmela Miars.

Band includes Scott Cokely (MD and Piano), Brian Sherick (Drums), April Chocolaty (Swing Reed), Noah Perez (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), Frank Palumbo (Trumpet), and Caleb "CJ" Lopez (Bass)

Designers include Kaitlyn Campbell and Jim Huffman (Scenic Designers), Lia Hansen (Costume Designer), Garrett Spady (Lighting Designer), and Ethan Shou (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Assistant Technical Director); Montana Leyva (Stage Manager); Ethan Shou and Anabelle Collins (Assistant Stage Managers); Ruth Gray (Green Room Manager); Bethany Thomas, Gracie Carbonetti-Norton, and Lilian Carrol (Costume Crew); Sarah Snow and Shekinah Rainwater (Props); Kaitlyn Campbell (Audio Supervisor); Chase Pebelier (Light Board Operator); Aurelia Morales and Avary Morales (Lighting Technicians and Spotlight Operators); Owen Hatch and Julieth Valencia (Sound Technicians); Dylan Thomas Cranford (Head Usher); Christina Rose and Ellie Souza (Box Office) Gianna Garcia and Avary Morales (Golf Cart Drivers).

Production Staff includes Susan K. Berkompas (Theatre Department Chair/Producing Artistic Director); Nikki Snelson (Director and Choreographer); Alyssa Kammerer (Production Manager); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Thomas

Cranford, Natalia Isabel Elizalde (Assistant Theatre Managers); Linda Isabela Rendon (House Manager); Hannah Udvarhely and Jordan Silva (Marketing Assistants).

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors, children, college students, and groups (this does not include service and processing fees). Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are February 19, 10, 21, 26, 27, 28, and March 5, 6, and 7 at 7:30 pm; and February 21, 22, 28, and March 1, 7, and 8 at 2:00 pm.