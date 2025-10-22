THRESHOLD: BETWEEN WILDERNESS AND WONDER By Candace And Pete Metzger On View At Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Threshold: Between Wilderness and Wonder, a new immersive installation by Candace and Pete Metzger, is now on view at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station from September 22 through November 14, 2025.

The installation transforms the historic space into a living sanctuary that evolves from day to night, inviting visitors to experience the natural world through both wilderness and wonder.

By day, sculptural elements—featuring a human figure amid tree silhouettes, hanging tendrils, and biomorphic cocoons—create a forest-like microcosm that encourages contemplation of humanity’s place within natural systems. As daylight fades, shifting illumination reveals how light transforms ordinary forms into extraordinary beauty. The work invites viewers to pause, see anew, and reflect on the possibility of healing through connection to both nature and imagination.

An artist reception hosted by the Adams Square Neighborhood Association will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Candace J. Metzger creates multimedia paintings that explore the emotional terrain of human existence in a rapidly changing climate. Through acrylics, collage, and digital methods, she crafts surreal, whimsical narratives that illuminate humanity’s fragile yet profound connection to animals and the natural world.

Pete Metzger works at the intersection of graphic design, moving image, and photography. His art integrates clean design, cinematic storytelling, and emotionally resonant visuals, expanding the boundaries of immersive and theatrical experiences.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Location: Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station, 1020 E. Palmer Ave., Glendale, CA 91205

Dates: September 22 – November 14, 2025

Reception: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5:00–6:30 p.m.

This installation is presented by the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission with funding from the Urban Art Program, and support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services & Parks, and the Adams Hill Neighborhood Association.

