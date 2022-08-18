Segerstrom Center to Kick Off Family Series with Award-Winning Puppet Show THE JOSHUA SHOW: EPISODE 1

A modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, joshua holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, are bringing their award-winning family production The Joshua Show to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. When Mr. Nicholas makes an unnerving self-discovery that causes him to spiral down a path of loneliness and hopeless despair, it's up to Joshua and his cast of characters, including Larry the Lint and the Wonderbook, to show his best friend the joy in being yourself. With live music, tap dancing, physical comedy, and multiple styles of puppetry, this whimsical show is sure to bring out everyone's joyful side. Come discover why joshua holden was named one of "20 Theatre Workers You Should Know" by "American Theatre" magazine.

Joshua was on the Broadway national tour of AVENUE Q, the Lead Puppeteer in Peter Pan 360 (ThreeSixty Entertainment), and garnered an Arts Impulse award as well as an IRNE nomination for "Best Actor In a Musical" as Bill Snibson in Me & My Girl (Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston). He worked with international street artist Banksy on his controversial piece Sirens of the Lambs. A proud Massachusetts native and an alumnus of the Walnut Hill School for the Arts, he earned a B.F.A. in Acting from The Chicago College of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University.

The 10 a.m. Saturday September 24th performance of "The Joshua Show" will be a sensory friendly/relaxed performance. To give everyone in our community the opportunity to experience the joy of attending a live performance, we present a series of sensory-friendly/relaxed performances as part of our Family Series. These shows are designed specifically for those with sensory sensitivity to enjoy with their families. The 1:00pm Sunday September 25th performance of "The Joshua Show" will be ASL interpreted.

Tickets for "The Joshua Show" at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are $20 and are on sale now. They are available online at scfta.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. Group discounts for groups of 10 or more are available at (714) 755-0236. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit scfta.org/accessibilityinformation.

Segerstrom Center brings the best of professional youth performance to Orange County through the Family Series. Artists from around the world perform shows that are produced specifically for family audiences. Family Series includes both the Discovery Series, designed for children ages 4 to 8 and featuring five shows, as well as the Explorer Series, featuring three shows and geared for children ages 8 and older. Performances range from popular family titles, like Tutti Frutti's Ugly Duckling to musicians, like Grammy winners The Okee Dokee Brothers, to innovative science performances, like Look Out! Science is Coming!

All performances include one hour of free, fun activities for families to enjoy together before the show. The Center offers these enriching experiences to provide young people and their families with opportunities to play together creatively, explore the themes and content of the performances and connect with other patrons at the Center. Pre-show activities have included puppet making, drum circles, conducting lessons, and even a silent disco!

The Family Series is a subscription series, similar to our Broadway, Jazz, and Chamber ticket packages. During a full season, families can purchase a Discovery Series Package (intended for children ages 4-8) to create first time experiences in the theater for children and families, or an Explorer Series Package (intended for children ages 8+) to engage older children in the theater, which usually includes one show from our Broadway Series.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site opening this fall as the home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

