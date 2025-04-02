Pageant Of The Masters Expands Access To The Arts Through Masters At Giving Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach invites the community to help make the arts more accessible through its Masters at Giving program. This initiative gives individuals and businesses the opportunity to donate tickets to the 2025 Pageant of the Masters to local nonprofits, providing underserved communities with an unforgettable cultural experience. For just $45 per ticket, donors can share this unique opportunity with nonprofit groups. Contributions can be made at www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving.

Since 2011, Masters at Giving has provided nearly 17,000 Pageant of the Masters tickets to charitable organizations across Southern California, benefiting first responders, at-risk youth, veterans and military families, senior centers, art students, and mentoring programs. This generosity has extended to organizations like the American Legion Veterans, Camp Pendleton, OC Fire Authority, Alzheimer's Orange County, Families Forward, and various Domestic Violence Shelters across Orange County.

"The Masters at Giving program isn't just about providing tickets—it's about creating lasting memories and meaningful connections," said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing & PR for the Festival of Arts. “Your donation helps share the magic of the Pageant with those who might not otherwise have the chance, while also ensuring the arts continue to thrive for future generations."

Donations through the Masters at Giving program are 100% tax-deductible and directly fund tickets for organizations without overhead, or extra costs. Each ticket also grants recipients season-long access to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, where they can explore local artwork, enjoy live demonstrations, and attend concerts and special events throughout the 2025 season. Supporters who contribute by May 15, 2025, will be recognized in this year's Pageant souvenir program. To donate, contact the box office at 800-487-3378 or visit www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving.

The 2025 Pageant of the Masters, “Gold Coast: Treasures of California,” will perform nightly from July 5 through August 29, 2025. This summer's show will take audiences on an epic journey through the state's most iconic art collections and monuments, transforming masterpieces into living pictures under the stars.

