Pacific Chorale Performs CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT Next Month

acific Chorale, considered one of the nation's leading choirs, rings in the holidays with two performances of "Carols by Candlelight," a lush compilation of timeless seasonal choral music from the Renaissance and beyond, on Saturday, December 4, and Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 8:00 p.m., at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach.

Artistic Director Robert Istad conducts this audience favorite, imbued with the wonder, reverence, and awe of the season. Among the offerings are arrangements of such beloved classics as I Wonder as I Wander, Ding! Dong! Merrily on High, Silent Night, and God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen, by Leonard Enns, John Rutter, David Willcocks and others, as well as works by noted 20th century English composers Ralph Vaughan Williams and Herbert Howells, and contemporary composers Sarah Quartel, Bob Chilcott, Patrick Hawes, Cecilia McDowall, and Will Todd.

"Nothing is more meaningful for me than celebrating the holidays with Pacific Chorale in Orange County," says Istad. "Our musicians create palpable joy in every concert, providing an experience we all need now more than ever before!"

"Carols by Candlelight," the first of two holiday offerings Pacific Chorale is presenting in December, is followed by "Tis the Season!", a family-friendly program replete with festive carols, holiday favorites and even a visit from Santa Claus on December 19 and 20, at the Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Pacific Chorale's 2021-22 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons, and Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang. The "Carols by Candlelight" concerts are generously sponsored by Trish O'Donnell.

Single tickets for "Carols by Candlelight" range from $25 to $70. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside the venue (COVID protocols detailed below). For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.