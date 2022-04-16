One More Productions to Stage JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

One More Productions is set to stage one of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The show is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father, Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads "Those Canaan Day," to country western "One More Angel in Heaven" and calypso "Benjamin Calypso," along with the unforgettable classics, "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at One More Productions is directed by Damien Lorton. The cast includes Brittany Gerardi as Narrator; Hannah Clair as Narratorette; Giovanna Martinez as Narratorette; Hayden Mangum as Joseph; Damien Lorton as Potiphar; Lexi Cross as Potiphar's Wife/Dance Captain; James Scognamillo as Pharaoh; Randy Calcetas as Jacob; Jaime Hoover as Jacob's Wife; Peter Crissfulli, Erik Diaz, Edvan Galvan, Aaron Gibbs, Isaiah Graham, Reid Harris, Nate Nolen, Bryant Melton, Matthew Rangel, Nick Seigel, and Avi Spitzer as Brothers; Giovanna Avichouser, Savannah Clayton, Lexi Cross, Kara Dillard u/s, Iva Erwin, Soleil Garcia, Courtney Hays, Julia Iacopetti, Amanda Jean, Kady Lawson, Shelby Monson, and Hannne Schmidt as Wives. The performance is backed by a live band.

The show is set to run April 21st through May 15th at The Gem Theatre, 12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. Opening Night Gala is April 23. There are two additional shows at 2 pm on Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, May 7. The Post Show Talk Back is on April 29.

General admission tickets are $50 each, $35 for seniors (65 and over), $35 for children (12 and under), and $40 for seniors (65 and over) for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Opening Gala Night Event tickets for Saturday, April 23 are $75 each and ticket holders receive an exclusive invitation to attend the catered champagne Gala with the cast.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550 or visit the website at www.thegemoc.com.

About One More Productions

ONE MORE PRODUCTIONS is one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies. In residence since 2008 at the 158-seat THE GEM THEATRE (12852 Main Street, Garden Grove, CA), One More Productions (OMP) has been lauded for its quality productions of Broadway musicals.

On March 8, 2022, The City of Garden Grove made a proclamation and recognized Co-founder Damien Lorton as the 2020 Garden Grove Citizen of the Year presented by Cypress College in recognition for his lifetime dedication for humanitarian service for the city and the community. Among his many achievements and recognitions, Damien is a recipient of the Los Angeles Times Man of the Year and named as one of the 101 Most Influential People by the Daily Pilot.

In 2017, One More Productions received several awards and recognitions. Co-founder Nicole Cassesso was named L.A. Times Woman of the Year. Orange County Tribune announced One More Productions as winner of five categories in a Musical or Comedy including Best Actress (Nicole Cassesso, Cabaret); Best Supporting Actor (Danny Diaz, Cabaret); Best Ensemble (Cabaret); Best Musical or Comedy (Cabaret); and Best Director (Damien Lorton, Cabaret).

One More Productions was voted one of the top five theaters in all of Southern California by the Los Angeles Times. They were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and The Saint James Family Honors Award by the Board of Directors of the Orange County Imperial Court. They received a Resolution from the City of Garden Grove and an official recognition from the County of Orange.