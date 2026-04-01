DRIVING MISS DAISY Will Come to Pittsburg In April And Martinez In May

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Pittsburg Theatre Company will continue its Black Box Series at Steeltown Coffee & Tea with Driving Miss Daisy April 10-19 and then at the Martinez Campbell Theater, May 28-30. This beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning play is by Alfred Uhry.

Set in the American South between 1948 and 1973, Driving Miss Daisy tells the story of Daisy Werthan (Sandy Wright), a fiercely independent Jewish widow, and Hoke Colburn (Kirk Waller), the patient and dignified African American chauffeur hired by her son Boolie (Michael Wilson). What begins as a reluctant arrangement gradually blossoms into a profound and transformative friendship, capturing the subtle shifts of a changing society.

The minimalistic staging helps bring a fresh emotional depth and nuance to a story that has captivated audiences for decades. With a talented cast and thoughtful direction by Dianna Schepers, the production highlights the humor, tension, and tenderness that define Uhry's celebrated work.

Driving Miss Daisy reminds us that empathy and understanding can grow in the most unexpected places. It's a story that feels just as relevant today as it did when it first premiered.