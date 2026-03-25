Pacific Symphony Will Present SUMMERFEST 2026 with Five Concerts at Great Park Live in Irvine

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Pacific Symphony has unveiled its SummerFest 2026 lineup, ushering in a third season of summer concerts performed by a full orchestra in the outdoor amphitheater at Great Park Live.

Presented by City of Hope Orange County with the venue underwritten by the City of Irvine, the five-concert series offers a mix of beloved pop icons, a blockbuster film, John Williams' iconic scores, disco music and classical masterpieces for one unforgettable summer of music.

From a patriotic celebration honoring America's 250th birthday headlined by legendary soft-rock icons Air Supply, to the epic music of Star Wars, a live-orchestra presentation of Back to the Future, the electrifying hits of ABBA, and the beloved Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks, SummerFest 2026 offers something for everyone.

Kicking off the SummerFest season, the legendary soft rock duo Air Supply joins Pacific Symphony's "July 4th Spectacular: America 250" in a special headlining appearance celebrating the nation's 250th birthday during their A Matter of Time tour. Led by conductor Chad Goodman, the concert blends patriotic favorites with the group's timeless love songs, inviting audiences to sing along and dance beneath the summer sky before a spectacular fireworks show lights up the night.

The galactic adventure continues July 25 with "The Music of Star Wars," conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Pacific Symphony performs some of John Williams' most powerful and recognizable themes from the iconic saga, including selections from Revenge of the Sith, the heroic "Star Wars Main Title," and the electrifying "Duel of the Fates." Filled with sweeping melodies, thrilling drama and unforgettable moments, the evening brings the epic world of Star Wars to life in one of the most thrilling orchestral celebrations of film music ever written.

On August 1, audiences can experience a cinematic favorite in a spectacular live concert event with Back to the Future, featuring the full-length film projected on a giant high-definition screen while Pacific Symphony performs Alan Silvestri's celebrated score live in synchronization with the movie. The 1985 blockbuster follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and their time-traveling DeLorean on a high-stakes adventure through past, present and future that threatens to disrupt the space-time continuum. Adding to the excitement is a selection of brand-new music written by Silvestri specifically for the live orchestra presentation. The performance is led by conductor Scott Terrell. The beloved film comes vividly to life with live accompaniment by Pacific Symphony, creating an immersive movie-and-music experience perfect for audiences of all ages.

Jump into the '70s and sing along to popular tunes from Sweden's biggest pop group, ABBA, on August 22. ARRIVAL From Sweden, one of the best-selling ABBA show bands, joins the orchestra in dazzling costumes to impersonate the energetic icons themselves. Performing hits like "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen," conductor Evan Roider leads the electric pop performance that's sure to have everyone on their feet.

SummerFest concludes September 5 with the beloved "Tchaikovsky Spectacular," conducted by Eric Jacobsen and featuring acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby. The evening opens with Tchaikovsky's soaring and virtuosic Violin Concerto, one of the most cherished works in the violin repertoire. The grand finale brings the explosive drama of the 1812 Overture, complete with fireworks, for a thrilling outdoor experience that closes the summer season.

"Pacific Symphony's SummerFest is one of our most popular and long-standing traditions, bringing a wider audience out to enjoy orchestral music in an easy-going atmosphere under the stars," said John Forsyte, President of Pacific Symphony. "We are grateful to City of Hope Orange County and the City of Irvine for their continued partnership as we enter our third year at Great Park Live. With its expansive lawn seating, festive summer atmosphere and excellent acoustics, Great Park Live has quickly become one of Orange County's favorite gathering places for live music and community celebration."

City of Hope Orange County is honored to once again serve as presenting sponsor of SummerFest. "At City of Hope, we believe in creating moments that lift the human spirit -for our patients, families, and the communities we serve. Music has a way of inspiring hope and bringing people together like nothing else-and we're proud to support this cherished summer tradition once again," said Annette Walker, President, City of Hope Orange County.

Subscriptions are available now, with packages that include free parking and fee-free ticket exchanges. Table seating is reserved for subscribers and groups of 10 or more. With several of the season's most popular events expected to sell quickly-including Air Supply on July 4, Music of Star Wars, Back to the Future and ABBA-subscribers receive the best access to preferred seating for the entire series. Single tickets will go on sale May 18, 2026. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit PacificSymphony.org.

PACIFIC SYMPHONY SUMMERFEST 2026

Presented by City of Hope Orange County

JULY 4 SPECTACULAR: CELBRATING AMERICA 250 AND AIR SUPPLY

July 4, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Pacific Symphony's SummerFest launches with a celebration worthy of a milestone-America's 250th birthday. Patriotic favorites are followed by timeless love songs by the legendary band Air Supply.

Sing along, dance under the open sky and cap off the night with a spectacular fireworks finale-the perfect way to start the season! The concert is led by conductor Chad Goodman.

THE MUSIC OF STAR WARS

July 25, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Join Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez for an unforgettable evening of music from Star Wars.

Experience the soaring adventure, sweeping romance, and thrilling drama of John Williams' iconic score, including "Revenge of the Sith," the heroic "Star Wars Main Title" and the electrifying "Duel of the Fates" - performed live by Pacific Symphony.

Epic music. Powerful moments. One spectacular summer night.

BACK TO THE FUTURE FULL-LENGTH FEATURE FILM

August 1, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Recharge your flux capacitor...and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic as you've never seen and heard it before! Back to the Future is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture.

Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum! Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before-on a big hi-def screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri's dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie, led by conductor Scott Terrell.

Audiences will also be in for an exclusive treat: approximately twenty minutes of brand-new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film's score especially for a live orchestra presentation.

Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

THE MUSIC OF ABBA: ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN

August 22, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Experience the magic of ABBA live with Arrival from Sweden, performing all the hits in dazzling costumes and electrifying style. Sing along to timeless favorites and relive the unforgettable energy of Sweden's biggest pop phenomenon!

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR WITH RANDALL GOOSBY

September 5, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Experience Tchaikovsky's brilliance in one unforgettable night, featuring acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby. The concert features his beloved Piano Concerto No. 1, soars through the finale to Symphony No. 4, and concludes with the explosive 1812 Overture-fireworks included! Led by conductor Eric Jacobsen, the concert also features Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Anna Clyne's Masquerade, and Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville."