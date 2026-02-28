Video: Excerpt from Yasmina Reza's GOD OF CARNAGE at South Coast Repertory

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a sneak peek at Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, running through March 21 at South Coast Repertory.

In gentrified Brooklyn, a playground fight between 11-year-old boys brings four parents together to resolve their sons’ conflict. At first, diplomacy rules. But as each parent reveals their demands, the living room peace summit spirals into a riotous free-for-all of opposing parenting styles, conflicting personalities and marital tensions. A brilliant and biting comedy of manners (without the manners).

God of Carnage stars Dan Donohue, Melinda Page Hamilton, Kim Martin-Cotten and Brian Vaughn. The play is written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Marco Barricelli.

Check out the clip here!