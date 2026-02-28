My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Excerpt from Yasmina Reza's GOD OF CARNAGE at South Coast Repertory

The production runs through March 21.

By: Feb. 28, 2026



Check out a sneak peek at Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage, running through March 21 at South Coast Repertory.

In gentrified Brooklyn, a playground fight between 11-year-old boys brings four parents together to resolve their sons’ conflict. At first, diplomacy rules. But as each parent reveals their demands, the living room peace summit spirals into a riotous free-for-all of opposing parenting styles, conflicting personalities and marital tensions. A brilliant and biting comedy of manners (without the manners).

God of Carnage stars Dan Donohue, Melinda Page Hamilton, Kim Martin-Cotten and Brian Vaughn. The play is written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Marco Barricelli.

Check out the clip here!





Broadway Bracket


Need more Costa Mesa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos