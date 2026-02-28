Video: Excerpt from Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at South Coast Repertory

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out an excerpt from South Coast Repertory's production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, running through March 21.

In Edward Albee’s landmark drama, George and Martha invite a young couple to their home for a nightcap. As the clock ticks into the wee hours, Nick and Honey find themselves submerged in a cocktail of clever mind games, deep-seated resentments and broken promises. Hilarious and harrowing, this unflinching portrait of a marriage ceaselessly astonishes audiences with its razor-sharp dialogue and thrilling performances.

This production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is directed by Lisa Rothe. It stars Gabriel Gaston, Kim Martin-Cotten, Elysia Roorbach and Brian Vaughn.