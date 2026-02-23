Segerstrom Center for the Arts Reveals 2026-27 Broadway Season - THE GREAT GATSBY and More

🎭 NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrates its 40th anniversary season, the Center has revealed its 2026–2027 Broadway season. This landmark season features 11 productions, including six Orange County premieres, reaffirming Segerstrom Center’s legacy as Southern California’s home for world-class touring Broadway. With iconic classics, award-winning favorites, and bold new works fresh from Broadway, our 2026-2027 Broadway season includes the most exciting and in-demand productions on tour today!

Kicking off the season with a tale as old as time is Beauty and The Beast, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years, with members of the original creative team reuniting to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life. Based on S.E. Hinton’s acclaimed novel, the rumble-ready Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, brings the story of brotherhood and resilience to life in a powerful new way. Orange County audiences can step right up to watch the breathtaking acrobatics, evocative storytelling, and soaring score of Water for Elephants, adapted from Sara Gruen’s bestselling novel; this musical is set against the immersive backdrop of a traveling circus.

A Center favorite will return when The Book of Mormon rings the doorbell, welcoming back one of Broadway’s most outrageous comedies from the creators of South Park. Oh, what a night it will be when the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys returns, telling the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons featuring their chart-topping hits. Next up, the electrifying rock opera that changed the course of music forever, The Who’s Tommy, arrives at the Center with a bold revival direct from Broadway that feels more relevant than ever.

Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award®-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club™ is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the GRAMMY® Award-winning album to life. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Costa Mesa is invited to party with The Great Gatsby at our Orange County premiere that transforms F. Scott Fitzgerald’s roaring 20s classic into a glamorous new musical filled with passion, excess and the pursuit of the American Dream.

Maybe Happy Ending, the reigning Tony Award® Best Musical winner, tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Its’s the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they are not. The season ends with the outrageous humor, jaw-dropping visuals, and immortal ambition of the drop-dead entertaining musical comedy Death Becomes Her.

2026-2027 BROADWAY SEASON LINEUP

*Asterisk identify Orange County Broadway premieres

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

September 22 – October 11, 2026

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.

The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®- winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

The Outsiders*

October 20 – November 1, 2026

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award® winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "THE OUTSIDERS has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the

Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Water for Elephants*

November 10 – 22, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life Time Out New York in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production The New York Times features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” Theatermania.

The Book of Mormon

December 29, 2026 – January 3, 2027

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Jersey Boys

January 26 – 31, 2027

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years – Jersey style!

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

The Who’s Tommy

March 9 – 14, 2027

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it’s back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

“Broadway has nothing else like this wizardry going on, not this season and nothing I know of for next season. Visually and sonically overwhelming, it’s a prescient masterpiece of a rock opera.” Chicago Tribune Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

Buena Vista Social Club™ *

March 30 – April 11, 2027

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born – and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award®-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ brings the GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life – and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors, and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you’ve seen or heard before. “A jaw-dropping, soul- stirring must-see!” (The Washington Post).

Experience the tale of big dreams, second chances, and the unbreakable bonds of making music together that captivated Broadway.

Waitress

April 27 – May 2, 2027

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).

“WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly, and is “sweet, sassy and passionate,” according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The Great Gatsby*

May 18 – 30, 2027

The party’s roaring in OC! The Great Gatsby is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Maybe Happy Ending*

June 15 – 27, 2027

Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden Parade, Maybe Happy Ending has been called “one of the best musicals in years” (USA Today) and even “The best musical in eons!” Observer. Don’t miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not

Death Becomes Her*

July 27 – August 8, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

Death Becomes Her is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. Death Becomes Her is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” Variety and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” The Daily Beast. Experience the “savagely funny” Time Out pop-culture phenomenon that’s been certified “hilarious” by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé (!!) and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok, and beyond.

See it now and laugh for eternity!