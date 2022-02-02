Jacob Collier Brings DJESSE World Tour to Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents five-time Grammy winner, Jacob Collier, making his Segerstrom Center debut on April 10, 2022 at 8:00pm in Segerstrom Hall. The London-based Jacob Collier has been dubbed by many as one of the most innovative musicians of his generation!

The DJESSE World Tour concert experience will include selections from his highly celebrated quadruple album called DJESSE: 50 songs, divided between four volumes, with each operating within a separate musical universe of sound, style, and genre.

At the age of 17, London-based crossover jazz musician Jacob Collier gained an international following thanks to his uploads of multi-track, one-man covers of classic songwriters like Bacharach, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson as well as experimental originals.

The inspiring young YouTube prodigy graduated to veteran performer with stints on the stages of prestigious venues all around the world and for one-night-only he'll be gracing the stage of Segerstrom Hall.

Single tickets start at $39 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.