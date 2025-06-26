Festival Of Arts Celebrates Young Artists With Junior Art Awards And Ocean-Inspired Family Art Day in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, July 13, 2025, the Festival of Arts F brings together Family Art Day and the Junior Art Award Ceremony for a day that's sure to make a splash. The event begins by shining a spotlight on the students featured in the 2025 Junior Art Exhibit with a special ceremony recognizing their achievement.

The fun continues as families dive into a sea of creativity with marine-themed art activities, hands-on projects, and engaging experiences designed to spark imagination and promote awareness of ocean conservation.

“We're excited to honor the talent and creativity of these young artists,” said Christine Georgantas, Exhibits and Events Director at the Festival of Arts. “By combining two popular events, we're giving students more ways to explore, learn, and express themselves through art—all in one memorable day.”

The fun kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with the Junior Art Award Ceremony, recognizing the talented student artists whose works have been selected for the 2025 Junior Art Exhibit. A much-beloved part of the Festival of Arts, the exhibit features work by over 300 students (PK-12) that have been selected by art authorities from thousands of submissions from schools throughout Orange County. From these works, jurors have chosen first, second, and third place awards for each grade level and will highlight these students during the July 13th ceremony with gold, silver, and bronze medallions and certificates. Family, friends, classmates and teachers will be in attendance to congratulate these students on their achievement. The 2025 Junior Art Exhibit is sponsored in part by California First Leasing Corporation, Mark Porterfield of Laguna Beach, and the FOA Foundation with additional support from the Orange County Department of Education.

From 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., the celebration continues with Family Art Day featuring an array of kid-friendly activities that are guaranteed to be a whale of a good time. Attendees will be able to get up close and hands-on with real aquatic animals with a special tide pool experience featuring a 7-foot-long touch tank and 90-gallon saltwater aquarium teeming with marine life. From stingrays and sharks to sea stars, hermit crabs, snails, and horseshoe crabs, guests will be able to see, touch, and learn about the wonders beneath the waves. Local organizations, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and Orange County Coastkeeper, will also be participating in the festivities on Family Art Day, offering more ocean-themed activities and inspiring families to care for our coastal environment.

In the Festival's Art Center, generously sponsored by Bank of America, attendees can unleash their inner artist with sea animal-inspired art projects and activities or participate in a scavenger hunt with clues to find artwork hidden in the Fine Art Exhibit. On the Festival stage, children and adults alike will be captivated by performances by youth aerialists from the award-winning Orange County Aerial Arts. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, rounding out a day of unforgettable family fun.

Due to limited space, early arrival is encouraged. Family Art Day is free with Festival admission, and children 5 and under receive free admission all summer long.

For more information visit www.foapom.com/event/family-art-day. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts.

