DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS Comes to Ojai Art Center Theater

Performances run September 26th - October 19th, 2025.
The Ojai Art Center Theater invites you to a frightfully funny theatrical event with Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fast-paced and wildly entertaining reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic tale. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Kimberly Demmary, this production runs September 26th through October 19th, 2025, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.
Tyler Gilbert as Dracula
Dawn Michelle as Lucy and others
evan austin as Mina and others
Anna Kotula as Dr. Westfeldt and others
Nicholis Sheley as J. Harker and others
Director: Kimberly Demmary
Assistant Director & Dialect Coach: Patrick Rogers
Producer: Tracey Williams Sutton
Stage Manager: Christina Fabbro
Lighting Design: Dean Johnson & Laura Light
Sound design : Dean Johnson
Costume Design: Gamyn Blacker
Set Design: Bianca Rice
The cast has been diving deep into the world of vampires—with plenty of laughter along the way. Recent group chatter has covered everything from spider phobias to vampire lore: “Did you know sunlight wasn’t even part of the original Dracula legend?” evan austin marveled, while Tyler admitted to being obsessed with Bram Stoker’s novel. Tracey: “Has anyone seen Nosferatu the new one or the 1922 original silent movie?” Between spirited debates, good-natured jokes (“Or vamps are really cool and live in Santa Cruz”), and the occasional costume prank, one thing is clear—this team is having a blast creating a comedy that audiences won’t forget.
In this clever twist on gothic horror, the infamous Count Dracula sails to England expecting terror and adoration—but instead encounters absurd complications, slapstick humor, and a colorful cast of characters who refuse to play by the rules. Featuring lightning-fast costume changes, quick-witted dialogue, and an avalanche of comedic surprises, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a laugh-out-loud romp (This show is for mature audiences, recommended at least 12+ with parental guidance).
Videos