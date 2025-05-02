Youth Entertainer Laurie Berkner Returns To Peekskill In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to the Hudson Valley with two performances of her “Greatest Hits” solo concert for families on Sunday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, New York.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Peekskill again this year!" says Laurie Berkner. "I can't wait to march like dinosaurs, swim like fish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk with all of the new and old families who join this year!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," “My Bunny Goes Hop,” and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump."

At her Peekskill shows, in addition to familiar hits, Laurie will play songs that are featured on both of her tonies, along with catchy new singles like “Walking With The Penguins” and “Everyone's Demanding Bananas.” Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 535 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 16 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (f0rmerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie Berkner's 17th album, Laurie Berkner Greatest Hits, was released on May 2, 2025. 28 all-time favorite Laurie Berkner songs – spanning more than a quarter of a century – are finally showcased in one collection!

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Comments