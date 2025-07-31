Yale Schwarzman Center Announces Free Public Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Yale Schwarzman Center has unveiled its Fall 2025 season, a genre-defying lineup of free public programming that blends live performance, visual arts, storytelling, and community engagement. Running throughout the fall in the heart of New Haven, the season showcases the Schwarzman Center’s mission to serve as a dynamic creative commons for both Yale and the greater New Haven community.

Highlights include bold new works by artists like Priyanka Shetty (The Elephant in the Room), Liz Toonkel (Magic for Animals), and bassoonist Joy Guidry; a special tribute to George Balanchine featuring stars from the New York City Ballet; and a dazzling holiday extravaganza created by Pulitzer Prize finalist and MacArthur “Genius” Taylor Mac.

“We're not just presenting a season of performances—we’re cultivating a space in which community, creativity, and curiosity can thrive side by side,” said Executive Director Rachel Fine. “Our Fall 2025 lineup reflects the vibrancy of the world we live in and offers space to connect with one another in consequential ways.”

Season Highlights

Celestial Garden (Yale) – The Center’s first-ever 360-degree immersive installation, this light and sound experience by Yale alum Leo Villareal ’90 transforms the space into a meditative, multi-sensory environment.

Fach It! – A virtuosic drag-opera hybrid headlined by Jasmine Rice LaBeija and featuring Creatine Price, redefining classical music performance through camp, talent, and theatrical brilliance.

New Work by Roderick George – A sneak preview of the latest creation from choreographer Roderick George and his company kNoname Artist, continuing the Center’s commitment to new voices in dance.

Magic for Animals – A whimsical new solo work from Liz Toonkel that explores animal symbolism and enchantment with surreal visual flair.

The Elephant in the Room – Priyanka Shetty’s acclaimed solo play returns, examining identity and immigration with humor and heart.

Joy Guidry – The experimental bassoonist and composer presents an evening of genre-blending performance that redefines what classical instruments can express.

Culinary & Cultural Gatherings

The season also includes culturally resonant events such as:

Global Table with Chef Jeong Kwan – A spiritual and culinary experience led by renowned Seon Buddhist chef Jeong Kwan.

Yale Powwow – The Center’s annual Indigenous celebration and community gathering, honoring tradition through dance, music, and fellowship.

All events in the Fall 2025 season are free and open to the public. For full schedule details, ticket information, and the latest updates, visit https://schwarzman.yale.edu and subscribe to the Yale Schwarzman Center newsletter.