YOGA AT THE PALACE THEATER NEW SIX WEEK SESSION STARTS FEBRUARY 19 PR

A new 6 week session of Yoga at the Palace begins on Wednesday, February 19 and runs through March 28 from 12:30 - 1:30pm. This Gentle Flow Yoga practice is led by certified Yoga practitioner, Michele Morcey and is suitable for beginners as well as advanced yogis. Cost for the 6-week session is $72. Drop-ins welcome -$15 per class.

Participants gather in the Mezzanine level of the theater. A yoga mat and comfortable clothing are needed. For further information contact the theater's Box Office at 203.346.2000.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.





