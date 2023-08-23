World Ballet Series Offers Free Pre-show BALLET FOR ALL Masterclass

The production will be presented for one night only at The Bushnell on September 21, 2023.
Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions proudly presents the BALLET FOR ALL Masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Cinderella. The production will be presented for one night only at The Bushnell on September 21, 2023.
A free of charge BALLET FOR ALL masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. The participants of the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let’s party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show in selected city. Space is very limited.
Date: September 21, 2023
Time: 2.00 pm
Place: To be confirmed via email.
Los Angeles based producers, Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick say of BALLET FOR ALL: “This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it be- ing exclusive.”
Masterclass submissions are received online www.worldballetseries.com/masterclass
