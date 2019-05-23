Westport Country Playhouse Presents Sunday Symposium for SKELETON CREW

Herb Boyd, an award-winning author and journalist, will be guest speaker at Westport Country Playhouse's Sunday Symposium on June 9, following a 3 p.m. performance of the gripping drama, "Skeleton Crew," about four factory workers in a Detroit export auto plant on the brink of closing. Boyd's most recent book "Black Detroit-A People's History of Self-Determination" (Amistad, 2017) has received several awards, including a finalist for an NAACP Image Award. "Skeleton Crew" is written by Dominique Morisseau, 2018 MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow, and directed by LA Williams.

The Playhouse Sunday Symposium program is free and open to the public. Boyd will engage in conversation with David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, about the play, his book, and the vibrant history of Detroit.

Boyd has published a number of books and articles for national magazines and newspapers. In addition to "Black Detroit-A People's History of Self-Determination," his other books include "The Diary of Malcolm X" (Third World Press, 2013), co-edited with Malcolm's daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, and "By Any Means Necessary-Malcolm X, Not Reinvented" (Third World Press, 2012), co-edited with Dr. Haki Madhubuti, Dr. Ron Daniels, and Dr. Maulana Karenga. "Brotherman-The Odyssey of Black Men in America-An Anthology" (One World/Ballantine, 1995), co-edited with Robert Allen of the "Black Scholar" journal, won the American Book Award for nonfiction. He teaches African American History and Culture at the City College of New York in Harlem where he lives.

Boyd's book, "Black Detroit - A People's History of Self-Determination," will be on sale in the lobby following the symposium, with Boyd available to sign copies.

"Skeleton Crew" runs from June 4 - 22. The contemporary play is recommended for ages 14 and up. Single tickets start at $30 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. Special offers are available for seniors, students, educators, and playwrights. For details, visit westportplayhouse.org/special-offers.

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

The mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater worth talking about and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; youth performance training through Broadway Method Academy, Westport Country Playhouse's resident conservatory program; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round.





