Westport Country Playhouse Announces Registration For Playhouse Playmakers Summer Program

Westport Country Playhouse has announced registration is underway for its summer education program, Playhouse Playmakers. The two-week program for middle schoolers, grades 6-8, runs Mondays through Fridays, August 4 - 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Together as a group, students will create an original play, including writing, acting, rehearsing, and production, culminating with a performance on the Playhouse stage on Thursday, August 14, for an invited audience of family and friends. Maximum class size is 20 students.

Playhouse Playmakers is directed by actor, playwright, and educator Evette Marie White and actor, songwriter, and educator Stacie Morgain Lewis.

Evette Marie White is an actress, poet, playwright, and educator who has nurtured young artists for over a decade. She hails from Chesapeake, Virginia, and studied musical theatre at Howard University in Washington, DC. She has toured the world in “Ghost the Musical” and performed in a host of shows throughout the US, Asia, Australia, and abroad. She currently teaches for Learning Through an Expanded Art Program (Leap) as a teaching artist where she has coached several New York City finalists for The Next Narrative Monologue Competition at the Apollo Theatre, hosted by Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company.

Stacie Morgain Lewis is an actress, singer, songwriter, teacher, and mom. She played Glinda in the Chicago production of “Wicked.” Broadway credits include “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Wicked” as standby for Glinda, “Urinetown,” and “Titanic.” Off-Broadway, she was in “Don't Quit Your Night Job.” National Tours include “Titanic” and “South Pacific.” Regional theatre includes “LMNOP” at Goodspeed, and “The 39 Steps.” BFA Ithaca College. She co-wrote the children's album “Harmonize” with Ben Cohn, the conductor/musical director of “Dear Evan Hansen,” and created Harmonize Kidz, an arts enrichment program that uses her music to teach social-emotional learning to elementary students. www.harmonizekidz.com

The fee for Playhouse Playmakers two-week program is $995. This fee covers all 10 days, technical rehearsal, materials, and four complimentary tickets to the performance. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.

For Playhouse Playmakers full details and application, visit:

https://www.westportplayhouse.org/playhouse-playmakers-summer2025/

For questions about the program or scholarships, contact Maggie Meath, administrative associate, mmeath@westportplayhouse.org

Playhouse Playmakers is generously supported by Rhimes Foundation. 2025 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

