Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere Adaptation of ANTIGONE & More

Westport Country Playhouse has announced its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, "Ain't Misbehavin'; a thriller, "Dial 'M' for Murder"; a comedy, "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play"; and a classic, "Antigone."

"Inspired by our audience, we've decided to lift up everything we love about theater and find joy together," said Mark Lamos, the Playhouse's artistic director, who will begin his 15th season in 2023. "Through thick and thin, we keep returning to theater to form a community, to connect to our past, and to imagine a better future. Three cheers for live theater, and to five entertaining, moving, and thoughtful shows that we know will bring you joy in 2023."

Current season ticket holders renewing on or before Friday, September 23, will receive a guest pass good for one free ticket to any 2023 production to share with a friend. Other subscription benefits include the same priority seats, substantial savings over single ticket prices, flexible ticket exchanges, restaurant discounts, and more. Season ticket packages for new subscribers will go on sale in mid-October. Single tickets will be available early next year.

Three-week runs will return in 2023, replacing the condensed two-week schedule during 2022, and more 7 p.m. curtain times will be offered by popular demand.

Opening the 2023 season will be the Tony Award®-winning musical, "Ain't Misbehavin," celebrating in sassy song and dance the legendary jazz great Fats Waller, playing April 11 through April 29. An exciting new vision by director/choreographer Jeffrey L. Page, the production recently received a "Critic's Pick" in The New York Times. The musical is conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. Co-producers are Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, and Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.

A reimagining of "Dial 'M' for Murder," the suspenseful thriller of blackmail and revenge, will be directed by Mark Lamos, Playhouse artistic director, from May 30 through June 17. Focusing on a devious husband, his wealthy wife, and her lover, the play by Frederick Knott is adapted by playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher, who has created even more surprises and diabolic twists than in the celebrated Hitchcock film.

A world premiere modern translation and adaptation of Sophocles' "Antigone" by Kenneth Cavander will play August 29 through September 16, 2023, directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director. More resonant today than ever before, this gripping drama explores the nature of power and resistance as a determined young woman bravely defies a tyrannical king.

The 2023 Season will culminate with "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play" by Jocelyn Bioh, from October 24 through November 11, 2023. This buoyant and biting, gossip-girl-inspired comedy explores the universal similarities - and glaring differences - facing teenage girls across the globe as those at an exclusive boarding school in Ghana set their sights on the Miss Global Universe pageant.

The production slated for July 11 through July 29 is TBA.

All titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

The performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesdays, LGBTQ+ Night Out, Opening Night, Sunday Symposium, Post-Play Dialogue, Open Captions, Backstage Pass, and Thursday TalkBack,

For complete 2023 season details and season ticket information, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/2023seasontickets

For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

The mission of Westport Country Playhouse is to enrich, enlighten, and engage the community through the power of professionally produced theater of the highest caliber and the welcoming experience of the Playhouse campus. The not-for-profit Playhouse provides this experience in multiple ways by offering live theater experiences of the highest quality, under the artistic direction of Mark Lamos; educational and community engagement events to further explore the work on stage; the New Works Initiative, a program dedicated to the discovery, development, and production of new live theatrical works; special performances and programs for students and teachers with extensive curriculum support material; Script in Hand play readings to deepen relationships with audiences and artists; the renowned Woodward Internship Program during the summer months for aspiring theater professionals; Family Festivities presentations to delight young and old alike and to promote reading through live theater; and the beautiful and historic Playhouse campus open for enjoyment and community events year-round. Charity Navigator has recently awarded its top 4-star charity rating to the Playhouse in recognition of its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.