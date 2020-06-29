Wear Your Support For The Ivoryton Playhouse All Summer
Even though our 2020 season has been cancelled, you can still show your support for the Ivoryton Playhouse by purchasing a limited edition 2020 t-shirt. Crew neck and v-neck styles are available.
It's the tee to be seen in this summer!
T-shirts are $50 each plus $5 postage. Or order two for $80 plus postage. Save postage and pick up your purchase at our admin office in Centerbrook!
To order online please visit www.ivorytonplayhouse.org
To order 2 for $80 please call 860.767.9520 x 205 to pay by credit card.
Checks also accepted. Make payable to Ivoryton Playhouse, include your requested style and size and mail to: Ivoryton Playhouse, PO Box 458, Ivoryton, CT 06442.
Thank you for helping the Ivoryton Playhouse raise critical funds this summer and show your support for the arts.