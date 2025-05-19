Warner Theatre Reveals 2025–2026 Daytime Performances Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Warner Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Daytime Performances Season, a beloved tradition that brings the magic of live theatre to school-aged children throughout the region. This year's lineup features a mix of engaging stories, educational themes, and timeless messages tailored for young audiences, with performances held in both the Warner's historic Oneglia Auditorium and Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The season begins on October 23, 2025 in the Oneglia Auditorium with Pinkalicious. Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this delightful story follows a girl who loves pink cupcakes a little too much and learns the importance of moderation through her humorous adventures.

Building on themes of values and sharing, the season continues on November 13, 2025, with Stone Soup at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This production weaves together three classic short stories – "Stone Soup," "The Gift of the Magi," and "The Drum" – demonstrating that the holiday season extends beyond celebrating traditions with loved ones to embrace the spirit of giving. Young audiences will discover what it truly means to give gifts with an open heart, regardless of circumstances.

The fun continues in February 2026 when Curious George: The Golden Meatball swings onto the Oneglia Auditorium stage. Through George's boundless curiosity and endless energy, students will absorb valuable lessons about perseverance, imagination, and learning from mistakes.

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Warner presents We Can Do It: A Celebration of Women's History on March 26, 2026, at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This incredible adventure introduces students to some of the world's most remarkable female pioneers, including Amelia Earhart, Susan B. Anthony, and other groundbreaking women who shaped our history.

The season concludes with a magical finale on May 11, 2026, as Once Upon A Time: Cinderella & Jack and the Beanstalk brings two beloved fairy tales to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Students will join Lenny and Mabel, "The Greatest Actors in the World," as they transform these classic stories before viewers' very eyes – from dancing at Cinderella's ball to challenging the giant with Jack.

"We are thrilled to announce these productions, which will serve as highly anticipated field trip destinations for schools and homeschool communities alike," said Kristin Davis, Senior Director of Education, Talent & Business Development. "These performances seamlessly integrate with classroom curriculum across all grade levels while igniting students' imagination through the transformative power of live theatre."

Each performance runs approximately one hour. Tickets are $12 per person, with one complimentary admission for a teacher or chaperone for every 10 students. Please note that these special daytime performances are reserved exclusively for schools and homeschool groups and are not open to the public.

To enhance the educational experience, Warner Theatre Education provides comprehensive study guides for each production, allowing students to extend their learning before, during, and after each show.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now!