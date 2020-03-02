Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education Spring Term Classes to Begin Next Week

Spring into the arts at the Warner Theatre Center For Arts Education! Courses at the Center for the Spring Term begin on March 9, registration opens February 17. Courses are for ages 7 and up and include Acting, Dance, Improv, Lighting and Costume Tech, Props and Scenery Design, Shakespeare and more! Students ages 7-16 enrolled in the Spring Term are eligible to audition for our May Young Actors Series production of FOOTLOOSE the MUSICAL.

The WTCAE also offers students of all ages and abilities one-on-one instruction. Private lessons focus on individualized development of the specified artistic discipline. Lessons may begin at any time during the month.

The mission of the WTCAE is to provide high-quality and affordable training in theatre arts for all members of the community. The Center is committed to making the arts an integral part of every student's life and accomplishes this by offering a wide variety of courses, all taught by a professional faculty. Whether a student is exploring an area of artistic interest for the first time or is seeking more comprehensive training, the WTCAE is Northwest Connecticut's premier resource for arts education.

Scholarships are available. To register for courses or for more information, call the WTCAE at 860-489-7180 x 148 or visit warnertheatre.org/education.

The WTCAE Young Actors Series is sponsored by The Lufkin Family Foundation.





