Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Arts Program

Sessions each include exciting activities in a wide range of artistic subjects such as Acting, Dance, Improvisation, Costume & Prop Design, and more.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Warner Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Arts Program

The ever-popular Warner Theatre Summer Arts Program will return for 2021! They have announced that they are offering five one-week sessions for ages 7-15, beginning July 12! Each session will meet Monday-Friday from 9 am-3 pm at the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education, conveniently located in downtown Torrington. Sessions each include exciting activities in a wide range of artistic subjects such as Acting, Dance, Improvisation, Costume & Prop Design, Story Crafting & Playwriting, Visual Arts, specialty theme days and much more! Each session will culminate in a Share Day for parents and family members.

The Summer Arts Program will incorporate a high-level of recommended health and safety measures to help keep campers, staff, their families, and the community healthy. Spaces are limited with a max capacity of 30 campers per session, so early registration is encouraged to avoid disappointment!

Registration is open now! To register, please visit warnertheatre.org. For more information, please contact the Education Department at education@warnertheatre.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Broadway Cheerleader T-Shirt
Swing T-Shirt
Stage Manager Hat

Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academys Virtual Jumpstart Playwriting Class For Adults Photo

Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Virtual Jumpstart Playwriting Class For Adults With Arlene Hutton

A.R.T. Announces Events For Company Ones HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY Photo

A.R.T. Announces Events For Company One's HYPE MAN: A BREAK BEAT PLAY

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents Working on Race and Ethnicity in Pup Photo

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents 'Working on Race and Ethnicity in Puppetry' Forum

2nd Act Series Presents Father Jim Sullivan April 28 Photo

2nd Act Series Presents Father Jim Sullivan April 28


More Hot Stories For You

  • Historical Museum Lucerne Presents Exhibition on 50 Years of Women's Suffrage in Lucerne
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Zürcher Theater Presents Spektakel 2021
  • City Light Symphony Orchestra Presents Ronan Keating - Live at the Symphony