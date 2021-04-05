Warner Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Arts Program

The ever-popular Warner Theatre Summer Arts Program will return for 2021! They have announced that they are offering five one-week sessions for ages 7-15, beginning July 12! Each session will meet Monday-Friday from 9 am-3 pm at the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education, conveniently located in downtown Torrington. Sessions each include exciting activities in a wide range of artistic subjects such as Acting, Dance, Improvisation, Costume & Prop Design, Story Crafting & Playwriting, Visual Arts, specialty theme days and much more! Each session will culminate in a Share Day for parents and family members.

The Summer Arts Program will incorporate a high-level of recommended health and safety measures to help keep campers, staff, their families, and the community healthy. Spaces are limited with a max capacity of 30 campers per session, so early registration is encouraged to avoid disappointment!

Registration is open now! To register, please visit warnertheatre.org. For more information, please contact the Education Department at education@warnertheatre.org.