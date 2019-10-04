Warner Stage Co Announces Open Auditions for JEKYLL & HYDE

The Warner Stage Company will hold auditions for a Main Stage musical production of JEKYLL & HYDEon Sunday, November 3, 2019 and Monday, November 4, 2019by appointment. The production is co-directed by Keith Paul & Sharon W. Houk with music director Holly J. McCann and choreographer Peggy Terhune. It will be presented at the Warner Theatre beginning February 1, 2020 for 5 performances.

All roles are open to audition. We are seeking a large, adult (18+) ensemble cast for this production (see character breakdown below).

Those auditioning will be asked to sing up to one minute of a fully memorized show tune (not from JEKYLL & HYDE). The song should showcase the style and vocal range of the character for which you are auditioning. This should be something that you are very comfortable with, not something you just learned the day before! It is important that you perform your song, not just stand and deliver.

Auditioners should mark their selection with a highlighter. An accompanist will be provided. A cappella singing or recorded accompaniments will not be allowed.

Additional vocalizing may also be a part of the audition to determine vocal range and harmonizing skills.

A short dance combination may be taught, so please come prepared for movement. Some auditioners may be asked to do a reading from the script. Auditioners without an appointment will be seen as time allows. Video auditions are accepted for those unable to attend on the scheduled dates.

Please note: Audition appointment spaces are limited and filled on a first-come, first served basis.

Rehearsals will be held three nights per week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7:00-10:00pm beginning Sunday, December 1, 2019. There will also be two Monday evening rehearsals - December 23 & 30 because of the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

Tech week rehearsals will be Sunday through Thursday, January 26 through 30, 2020. We do ask that Friday, January 31, 2020 be held in case an additional tech week rehearsal is needed. The pickup rehearsal will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Please have all conflicts for the rehearsal period available, and please note on Audition Form. If you are unable to make the mandatory tech week rehearsals and/or midweek pickup rehearsal, we will be unable to cast you in this production.

CALLBACKS: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:00pm (if needed)

The Warner Stage Company is a regional community theatre company and does not offer compensation or housing for performers.

AUDITIONS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Please visit our website at www.warnertheatre.org/auditions and fill out the online appointment request form or send an email to auditions@warnertheatre.org to schedule your appointment.

An audition confirmation e-mail will be sent with full details on what will be expected at your audition. Audition appointments requested on-line or by e-mail are preferred, but if you do not have access to e-mail call the Warner Theatre Audition Line at 860-489-7180 ext.151. Please be specific as to the date you would like to schedule your appointment.

If you are unable to attend the scheduled auditions, please send your resume and headshot to swhouk@warnertheatre.org. If additional auditions are needed, you will be contacted.

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00pm

Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00pm

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:00pm

Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00pm

REMEMBER:

Casting is subjective and completely based on someone else's opinion. Sometimes casting decisions are based on looks, height, or how you look next to other cast members. You will not get cast in every role you want and sometimes you won't get cast at all. If you are not cast in this show, you should still celebrate the fact that you gave it your best shot and we hope to see you at future auditions!

ABOUT THE SHOW

An evocative tale of two men - one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself- both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

CHARACTER LIST (All Roles are Open)

All ages are just a suggestion and will be adjusted to fit the needs of our casting.

JEKYLL/HYDE: Male, 30-39 - Jekyll is a doctor obsessed with discovering the true nature behind the good and evil in man and Emma's fiancee, after he uses an experimental formula on himself, his evil side - Edward Hyde - takes control. Hyde is violent, commanding, and a sexual deviant attracted to Lucy; extremely strong actor and singer, high baritone, must transform from sensitive Victorian doctor to charismatic, sexual serial killer. Vocal Range Bb2 - A4

EMMA CAREW: Female, 20-29 - daughter of Chariman Danvers and Jekyll's beloved finacee who is refined and desired by all of the socialite men; innocent, soprano with belt. Vocal Range A3 - C6

LUCY: Female, 25-39 - gorgeous 'main attraction' at a local gentleman's club, at the bottom of her luck, she becomes the object of Hyde's obsession, feisty and wild, but also cautious and aware; lower class but smart, strong actress/singer, belt with top. Vocal Range G#3 - F#5

GABRIEL JOHN UTTERSON: Male, 30-45 - Jekyll's best friend, attorney, smart, intuitive; He advises the troubled doctor on personal and professional affairs. Vocal range B2-F#4

SIR DANVERS CAREW: Male, 45-59 - Emma's loving father and Chairman of the Board of Governors, a charming and gentle man. Vocal Range C3-F#4

SIMON STRIDE: Male, 20-39 - secretary of the Board of Governors and Jekyll's rival for Emma, handsome, upper class. Vocal Range A2 - G4

LADY BEACONSFIELD: Female, 50-59 - A member of the Board of Governors of St. Jude's hospital. Her husband died 20 years ago. She views most of society with contempt, frequently mocking those she considers inferior, including Dr. Henry Jekyll.

BISHOP OF BASINGSTOKE: Male, 50-59 - hypocritical, sadistic man of the cloth and a member of the Board of Governors; conservative looking but has a secret "hobby" with the ladies of the night. Vocal Range C#3 - G4

LORD SAVAGE: Male, 40-49 - A member of the Board of Governors at St. John's Hospital and a peer of the realm. He considers his position on the Board an irritation and spends most of his time carousing with his fellow Governors and making snide observations with Lady Beaconsfield; man-about-town, arrogant; could double as "Spider", a pimp.

SIR ARCHIBALD PROOPS: Male, 50-59 - Nicknamed "Archie" A lawyer on the Board of Governors at St. Jude's Hospital. A busy man, "quick and methodical," he equates everything to its relevance to the law. He would be the guiding force on the Board of Governors in terms of what is lawful, so would be quick to quash anything that he deemed ill advised.

GENERAL LORD GLOSSOP: Male, 50-69 - pompous retired army man and member of the Board of Governors; ramrod straight. Vocal Range G#3 - C4

NELLIE: Female, 20-30s - Prostitute and friend of Lucy; Ensemble role

SPIDER: Male, 35-35 - a pimp and proprietor of "The Red Hat;" Ensemble role.

POOLE: Male, any age - Jekyll's manservant; Ensemble role.

ENSEMBLE: Male & Female, 18+ - Aristocrats; Citizens; Servants; Party Guests; Prostitutes; Policemen





