WTG Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE And Virtual Paint Party

Windham Theatre Guild will present A Doll's House and a virtual paint party!

A Doll's House will stream live over ShowTix4U.com as a fundraiser for The Windham Theatre Guild, in two parts: on January 30 and February 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. both dates.

Ticket and show information is available at:

Part One: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44672.

Part Two: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44686.

The WTG is hosting a Virtual Paint Party on February 20th at 4 pm. It will be hosted by Vera Gray from "Not Your Average Paint Night".

Everyone will work on creating the same painting under Vera's capable online instruction, Cardinals in the Snow. The painting will be on a 16 x 20 canvas which will be provided as well as all other materials which must be picked up at the Burton Leavitt Theatre on Saturday, February 13th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm or Wednesday 17th from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Participants will also need the following:

•2 large jars of water to clean brushes

•old toothbrush (optional, for making snow)

•blow dryer (optional, to speed up drying time)

•newspaper or such to protect area from paint spill/ splashes

•pencil

Price is $35 per person. Payment can be made via PayPal, by sending a check to WTG, PO Box 802, Willimantic, CT 06226 or by calling 860-423-2245 and providing your credit card information.

Register here no later than February 10th. Participants will receive an e-mail the day of the event with a link for logging in to the paint party.