WHALE TALES by Talking Hands Theatre to be Presented at The Ballard Institute

As part of its 2025 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Whale Tales by Talking Hands Theatre on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m., outdoors in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

It's the aquarium that comes to you! As part of this musical puppet show the audience will meet a bevy of creatures that live in the sea, including a walrus, a seahorse, a giant beluga whale, a horseshoe crab, and many more. The show features whimsical songs by acclaimed children’s musician Brent Holmes.



Talking Hands Theatre was founded in 2004 by artist Anna Sobel, who has been a professional puppeteer since 1998. In 2003 she was the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship to study puppetry in India as a tool for social change and education. She is now based in Western Massachusetts and performs all over New England.

Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served. In case of rain, the shows will take place in the Ballard Institute Theater at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.